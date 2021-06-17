FRC urges FDA to maintain ban on human-animal chimeras, monsters from Greek mythology

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council published a new issue brief publication today titled, "Human-Animal Chimeras." Human-animal chimeras are creatures created by combining genetic material from both animals and humans. A restriction since 1979 has prohibited developing this type of creature beyond an arbitrary limit of 14 days gestation, longer than the period for which scientists were able to sustain such an embryo. As soon as researchers discovered how to keep human-animal chimeras alive beyond nine days in 2016, the NIH reviewed the 14-Day Rule, but kept it in place. This year, following the "successful" 20-day development of a human-monkey chimera in vitro, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), an international ethics board, recommended that the 14-Day Rule be removed. Under President Biden, the NIH is once again reviewing the 14-Day Rule on human-animal chimeras with an eye toward repealing the restriction.

FRC's new issue brief states:

"For now, as the NIH ban on funding for this type of research currently remains in place, the Biden administration's action with regards to human-animal chimeras remains to be seen. The creation of these creatures is fraught with unanswerable ethical questions. NIH's statement that the ISSCR's recommendations, which fail to take any of the ethical concerns into account, 'has given us many points to consider' and that the agency will look to the ISSCR guidelines 'to ensure our position reflects input from the community' is troubling. It is time for Americans to ask not, 'can we,' but, 'should we' blur the distinction between human beings and animals? The answer is no. Americans must demand policies from the government that reflect this position."

Mary Szoch, FRC's Director of the Center for Human Dignity, added:

"The Biden administration and the Democratic party's track record on life issues is anything but reassuring. This past month, Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.) introduced an amendment that would have prohibited the creation of human-animal chimeras. This amendment, which should have received overwhelming bipartisan support, failed with votes along party lines. Notably, Senator Bob Casey (D-Penn.), who claims to be pro-life, voted against the ban.

"Playing God by attempting to create a new creature that is half-human and half-animal is dangerous and should be unthinkable. We must pray that the Biden administration recognizes this and begins to implement federal research policies that are driven by morals and ethics rather than the fascination of scientists," concluded Szoch.

To read the full publication, visit: frc.org/chimeras.

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

