FRC Urges Senators to Confirm Judge Amy Barrett to the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Judge Amy Barrett's nomination to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) entered into the record a letter by Family Research Council (FRC) urging senators to confirm Judge Barrett.

Travis Weber, FRC's Vice President for Policy and Government Affairs, authored the letter, which states:

"On behalf of Family Research Council (FRC) and the thousands of families we represent, I strongly urge you to support the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. FRC plans to score any floor votes on her confirmation.

"Judge Barrett is highly qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. She graduated at the top of her class at Notre Dame Law School and clerked for Judge Laurence Silberman on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, as well as the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Barrett worked in private practice at highly regarded law firms, followed by a distinguished career as a law professor for nearly 15 years. Most recently, she has served with distinction as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, where she has exemplified a strong originalist jurisprudence, integrity, and faithfulness to the law over policy preference.

"When nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, all of Barrett's fellow Supreme Court clerks from the class of 1998—including those of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (except one who passed away in 2015)—signed a letter touting her record and qualifications for the bench. Her Supreme Court nomination has the support of individuals who do not share her personal views or judicial philosophy, such as Harvard Law Professor Noah Feldman, who has testified in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump. Feldman, who has known Barrett for 20 years, recently wrote an opinion piece supporting her nomination, observing that she "is highly qualified to serve on the Supreme Court."

"Nevertheless, Judge Barrett has still been subjected to baseless, irrelevant, and unconstitutional attacks, including on her faith. We ask the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate as a whole to rise above these attacks, and focus on Barrett's qualifications instead.

"FRC strongly supports the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, and we urge you to as well. FRC plans to score any floor votes on her confirmation," concluded the letter.

