FRC's Tony Perkins' Statement Regarding Overturning of Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the U.S. Supreme Court released its 6-3 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The Court's decision in Dobbs completely overturned Roe v. Wade, the Court's landmark 1973 decision legalizing abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. A Reuters article published earlier details what propelled Tony Perkins into the pro-life movement and political movement.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement:

"Today the Supreme Court yielded to the actual words of the Constitution and overturned the atrocity of the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973, once again allowing states and the Congress to pass laws upholding the sanctity of human life. Despite incredible unprecedented pressure from the pro-abortion movement, including leaking the opinion before it was officially released, the members of the Court held fast to their constitutional duty. The Court maintained its independence and in doing so, upheld its integrity and preserved the foundation of justice.

"While we are grateful that the tyranny of Roe has ended, we are mindful of the solemnity of this moment: What the Court has done is an act of repentance out of which we bring forth the fruit of repentance, rebuilding a culture of life in America. We mourn that so many lives had to be lost to get us to this point. We will redouble our support for mothers and fathers in need especially by supporting the great work of pregnancy resource centers. We must elect pro-life representatives to every level of government from the school board to the White House. And we must pray for the day when people won't be voting on whether a person has the right to life, or that an unborn child's life is dependent upon state lines. Today, though, we must also celebrate and give thanks to God that countless unborn children's lives will be saved."

Mary Szoch, FRC's Director of the Center for Human Dignity, also commented:

"Today the tyranny of Roe has come to an end. This is a major victory for life and a major victory for the integrity of the Court! For decades the pro-life movement has prayed and worked tirelessly to see this unjust decision overturned. The pro-abortion movement did everything in its power to influence this decision—including an unprecedented leak of the opinion. However, the Justices held fast to their integrity, impartiality, and duty to uphold the Constitution, and in doing so, their decision has saved countless lives. Pro-life Americans' work to support moms and dads in need, elect pro-life leaders, pass legislation, and change hearts and minds to value unborn life should be celebrated! This is a huge victory!

"With this ruling, the abortion business that has been built through the exploitation of women and the killing of their children is beginning to crumble. Still, our work is far from finished. In some states, the evil of abortion that ends the life of a unique child, breaks the heart of a mother and father, and shatters the conscience of a nation continues. We must double our efforts to support mothers and fathers in need. We must support pregnancy resource centers with financial, material, and spiritual resources. We must have the difficult conversations with our neighbors about the dignity of the human person beginning in the womb. And we must pray—pray without ceasing—for the day when all life is respected and treated as the gift from God that it is."

