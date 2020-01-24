FRE Launches First Single-Serving Alcohol-Removed Wine

"As leaders in the alcohol-removed wine category since 1992, we keep a close eye on the market and where it's going," said Brie Wohld, vice president marketing for FRE wines. "There's no doubt that demand is growing. Younger consumers appear to be driving this shift as millennials drink less alcohol than Gen X, and Gen Z drinks less alcohol than millennials. We believe that the alcohol-removed beverage category will continue to grow."

FRE is equipped to meet the market need with a true-to-wine experience. Be it bottled or in cans, FRE wine begins in acclaimed California vineyards. FRE crafts its wine using traditional winemaking methods before carefully removing the alcohol while protecting its delicate flavors and aromas. Cans capture this essence in a single-serving portable package that allows consumers to comfortably enjoy FRE by themselves, without worrying about waste.

Sparkling Rosé – a new offering from the brand – and Sparkling Brut – the current brand growth leader – are sure to satisfy this spring and summer. Cans can go where glass can't, making FRE the perfect alternative on the beach, by the pool and on-the-go. Enjoy FRE straight from the cooler or mixed in a mocktail for an #alcoholfre 2020.

About FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines

When you or your guests opt not to drink alcohol, FRE delivers a refined alternative to blasé sodas and flavored water. FRE Sparkling Brut and Sparkling Rosé in cans and FRE Sparkling Brut, Moscato, White Zinfandel, Rosé, Chardonnay, Merlot, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon by the bottle are optimal for all occasions, from mid-week relaxation to baby-shower celebrations. Alcohol-removed wine category leaders since 1992, FRE crafts each varietal from acclaimed California grapes, then carefully removes the alcohol while preserving the wine's delicate flavors. Pop the top or pour a glass for a true-to-wine experience – without the alcohol. For more information on FRE – America's No. 1 alcohol-removed wine – visit www.frewines.com

Social Media

Facebook: @FREWines

Instagram: @FREWines

Pinterest: @FREWines

SOURCE FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines

Related Links

http://www.frewines.com

