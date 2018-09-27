Freaky Friday Star Cozi Zuehlsdorff Releases Highly Anticipated Single "BEAT DROPS"

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer/Songwriter/Actor Cozi Zuehlsdorff releases her highly anticipated single "BEAT DROPS." A pop-synth radio friendly tune which features an addictively percussive production, "BEAT DROPS," with a nod to Justin Timberlake, reminds us how powerful a song on the radio can be when (unbidden), it recalls a place, a time or a relationship in our nostalgic past.

Freaky Friday Star Cozi Zuehlsdorff releases her latest single "Beat Drops" on sale NOW on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon Music.

The single follows Cozi Zuehlsdorff's critically acclaimed role of Ellie in the 2018 Disney Channel Original Movie Freaky Friday, where she wrote the opening song "What It's Like To Be Me" with master songwriter Matthew Tishler. This was not the first of Zuehlsdorff's songs chosen for a movie soundtrack. In 2014, she and writer/producer Eric Berdon wrote "Brave Souls" (mixed by Grammy Award winning Craig Bauer) for the closing credits of Alcon Entertainment/Warner Bros. hit Dolphin Tale 2, starring as Hazel Hasket opposite Harry Connick Jr. and Morgan Freeman. In 2016, she starred and was a featured singer on Warner Bros. TV movie "Pure Country, Pure Heart" performing alongside Willie Nelson.

Cozi Zuehlsdorff has enjoyed much success in the EDM world. She is a writer/featured vocalist on Five Monstercat Record hits garnering well over 100 million streams to date: "The Girl" by Hellberg, "Nevada" and "Way Back" by Vicetone, "Where I'll be Waiting" by Rich Edwards and "Confessions" by Myrne.

A native of Orange County, CA, Cozi is gaining popularity among songwriters and producers for her ability as a strong lyricist and her instinctive talent for writing good hooks. "I'm very excited for the release of 'BEAT DROPS' which is a great blend of my EDM, Pop and Indie sensibilities," says Zuehlsdorff. Produced by Matthew Tishler and Crash Cove, the song is decidedly fresh and will appeal to music lovers across many modern genres.

"I wanted to write about nostalgia from a really specific perspective. No matter how long it's been since a break-up, there's always 'our song,' which comes on the radio at the most unexpected time and takes us right back to when we were in love."

While "BEAT DROPS" furthers Cozi's Zuehlsdorff's career as an artist, she's also pursuing opportunities to write for other artists across multiple genres.

"BEAT DROPS" is out NOW. An accompanying lyric video can be seen on Vevo.

Follow Cozi Zuehlsdorff on:

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/cozizuehlsdorff

Twitter- https://twitter.com/CoziZuehlsdorff

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/CoziZuehlsdorff

Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/artist/5wMfct6VVvaVQ8xGCXxIUa

SoundCloud- https://soundcloud.com/cozi-zuehlsdorff

YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/user/CoziZuehlsdorff

Vevo- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrB6PX_sVv8

SOURCE Cozi Zuehlsdorff