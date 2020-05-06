Freckle Announces Stock Symbol Change to "MyID"

Stock symbol change was done to reflect the company's focus on Killi, its consumer data platform

TORONTO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Freckle Ltd. (the "Company" or " Killi ") (TSXV: FRKL) announces that effective the start of trading on May 8, 2020, the Company's stock symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") will change from "FRKL" to "MyID" (TSXV: MYID). No action is required from existing shareholders in connection with the change, and no change has been made to the Company's share capital.

"With the previously announced sale of the Freckle measurement business we wanted to eliminate any confusion to the market regarding what the focus of the company is moving forward," said Founder and CEO Neil Sweeney . "While we are still waiting for final approval for the deal from the TSXV and shareholders, we felt that changing the ticker symbol now would amplify to the market that we are no longer involved in the measurement business associated with Freckle and are now entirely focused on allowing consumers to put data under their control inside of Killi. "MyID" as a ticker symbol is a reminder to all individuals that consumer control of data is a fundamental human right and a call to action to investors that Killi is the public company that is making this happen globally."

The Company's change of name to Killi Ltd remains subject to both TSXV and shareholder approval.

About Killi Ltd

Killi ( killi.io ) is a consumer identity product, available in five countries, that allows individuals to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi™, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with companies and be compensated directly in cash for its use.

Forward Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

