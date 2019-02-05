Freckle IoT Lands Spot on Built in NYC's List of 50 Startups to Watch in 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freckle IoT has been selected by Built in NYC as one of the 50 Startups to Watch in 2019. Freckle is a global data company with an offline media measurement product and Killi , a consent management platform that solves privacy and compliance challenges for consumers and companies. Freckle's offline media measurement helps determine the effectiveness of media investment in driving customers to a location.

The Built in NYC team builds its carefully-composed list from a rigorous choice of criteria, including new funding, top talent, and innovative technology. All of the companies on the list are less than five years old and are expected to significantly impact the New York City startup scene in 2019.

"It is an honor to be in such good company with other fast-growing and impressive startups here in New York," said Freckle Founder and CEO Neil Sweeney. "Our team is poised for an exciting year ahead and I'm very proud of our work to date."

The marketing and data ecosystems are set to undergo rapid changes in 2019, which will fuel the exponential growth of Freckle and Killi. The consent management product—Killi—is a consumer-facing application that solves privacy challenges for consumers while simultaneously helping companies who are in need of first-party data in light of recent government regulatory changes. Killi allows customer to control their personal data and platforms to purchase it directly from them for cash.

Freckle, a global measurement solution supported by a growing list of global platforms including Google, The Trade Desk, and Salesforce, is a powerful partner for marketers wishing to understand the ROI on media spend irrespective of channel or country. The Freckle offline measurement product is used by Fortune 500 brands and platforms to measure if their media investments are driving visits into a physical location.

Freckle IoT is a global data company specializing in media measurement and identity. The Freckle offline media measurement solution determines the effectiveness of media across all channels in driving customers into a physical location. Because Freckle does not sell media, Fortune 500 brands trust the independent offline attribution analysis to evaluate media across all channels including mobile, desktop, social, radio, search, TV, and out-of-home. For more information, visit Freckleiot.com .

Killi, developed by Freckle IoT, is the global consent management solution for privacy and compliance challenges facing consumers and companies. This consumer-facing application allows consumers to control their identity and sell it for cash to companies looking for compliant first-party data. With Killi, consumers can opt in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with brands in exchange for money. Killi is currently available in the US and Canada with plans for a 12-country expansion in 2019. For more information, visit Killi.io .

