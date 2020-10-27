Fred Haas Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The flagship store, Fred Haas Toyota World in Spring, TX, has been the #1 volume Toyota dealership in Texas for 17 years and the #1 volume Tundra dealership in the world for 14 years. In 2002, Fred Haas added its second Toyota store, Fred Haas Toyota Country, on SH249 to better serve the northwest side of the city. These two Toyota stores are among the most highly decorated in the country, both perennial winners of the Toyota President's Award for outstanding sales and customer service. To add to this winning tradition, in 2008 the company expanded into Tomball with Fred Haas Nissan. The Nissan store immediately established itself as an automotive retail leader, winning many of Nissan's top dealership honors, including the Nissan Award of Excellence and 2020 Nissan Global Award.