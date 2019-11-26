Fred Jordan Mission Cooks and Prepares for Thanksgiving Banquet on Skid Row

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT : Cooking & Preparing Fred Jordan Missions' 75th Annual Traditional Thanksgiving Banquet on Skid Row for Hundreds of Homeless and Working-Poor Children, Women, Men & Families. Volunteers assembling Rainy Day Gift Bags for the homeless with blankets, snacks, food & hygiene kits necessary to help them in the rain. VISUALS : Great opportunity for live feeds, photos and interviews with wonderful visuals of volunteers and Mission staff preparing a traditional homemade Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings for thousands of working-poor and homeless men, women, children and families. Come see and hear what it takes to feed thousands:

volunteers and staff cooking over 1 ton of turkey

525 pounds of stuffing

580 gallons of mashed potatoes and gravy

400 pounds of corn

500 pounds of candied yams

cranberry sauce

hundreds of pumpkin pies

volunteers assembling Rainy Day Gift Bags for the homeless with blankets, snack & food bags & hygiene kits

Fred Jordan Mission feeds hundreds of homeless and near-homeless families every day 365 days a year and there's still time to contribute if people would like to help. Please go on-line at www.fjm.org or call 1 (844) FJM - FOOD.

WHEN : TODAY TUESDAY NOV. 26, 2019

ALL DAY & NIGHT WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2019

We've got plenty of chef's hats and aprons to share with reporters. The special Thanksgiving Banquet for hundreds of poor and homeless children, women, men, families and volunteers will begin at 9:30am on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 28, 2019.

WHERE : FRED JORDAN MISSION, 445 Towne Avenue, Skid Row

Los Angeles (corner of Towne and East 5th Street)

SOURCE The Fred Jordan Mission

