Fred Strickland Joins PRG Scenic Technologies

"Fred is one of the most respected executives on the scenic solutions side of the live experience industry," said Manus McHugh, Senior Vice President, Corporate Events and Staging at PRG. "PRG has a strong history of scenic innovation and creativity, evident from Broadway to concert stages. Under Fred's leadership, our already extensive scenic offering in corporate events will gain even more value and traction."

Strickland comes to PRG after nearly 30 years at Hargrove, one of the largest providers of experiential environments. Over the course of his career, Strickland has overseen fabrication and production, and for the last seven years, he was executive director procurement and product development.

"I made the decision to join PRG because of its leading position in the industry and my desire to work with advancements in cutting edge technology that only they can provide," said Strickland. "I look forward to working with the team and company leadership to make PRG's scenic capabilities number one in the world."

Creating impactful experiences for corporate customers is not new to PRG, which provides a full suite of production services for exhibits, corporate events, conferences, tradeshows and branded experiences. Recent scenic work includes projects for Porsche, MAC Cosmetics, Dell, Toyota, Samsung, Bleacher Report and Westfield.

"We see a trend for increasingly immersive and interactive experiences. PRG is providing that by integrating dynamic scenic with our robust offerings in audio, video and lighting," said McHugh.

About Production Resource Group

PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions and has the largest inventory of rental production equipment. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG's innovation, experience and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 70 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. PRG is owned by The Jordan Company, GSO Capital Partners and PRG Management. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

