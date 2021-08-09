Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Enters 33rd State With Opening of New Restaurant in Appleton, Wisconsin

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Appleton, Wisconsin. The new restaurant, located at 3633 W. College Ave., will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, August 17, officially marking Freddy's first location in the state. The fast-growing brand has experienced a surge in franchise development, opening more than a dozen new restaurants in the first half of 2021 alone, and is expected to open 30 more before the end of the year, including its first-ever location in New Jersey this month.

The Appleton Freddy's is owned and operated by brothers Chad and Nick Sternitzky. The sibling duo were born and raised in Wisconsin, growing up on their family's dairy farm outside of Marshfield. Chad and Nick were brought up in the restaurant industry; while their father ran the farm, their mother oversaw operations of the family's four restaurants in Central Wisconsin. They each started working in the restaurants as teenagers and rose through the ranks to eventually take over the restaurants from their mother. After two decades of working for their family business, the brother's love for Wisconsin dairy, restaurants and hospitality inspired their decision to spearhead Freddy's expansion in Wisconsin under the family's restaurant business. The Sternitzky's plan to develop eight additional Freddy's restaurants throughout the state, targeting areas like Madison and Green Bay. Wisconsin dairy is proudly used throughout the Freddy's menu.

"Nick and I had separate first experiences with Freddy's, but we both immediately fell in love with the brand and knew it was something special that we wanted to bring to our home state. Despite not being founded in Wisconsin, the brand has strong ties here - the cheese for its cheese curds is sourced from Stanley and manufactured in Two Rivers. Additionally, the dairy used for its freshly-churned frozen custard is largely produced from Wisconsin farms." said Chad Sternitzky. "We believe that Freddy's will resonate with the residents of Appleton and those all over Wisconsin with its family-centric values and robust menu of American classics, and we can't wait to share 'The Freddy's Way' with our friends and neighbors very soon."

Freddy's is known for its signature combination of craveable menu items, including cooked-to-order Steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. The brand has captured a passionate following from consumers nationwide due in part to its unwavering commitment to operating "The Freddy's Way", a promise to approach every aspect of business the right way, holding true to its core values and emphasizing quality. Freddy's Guests across its more than 400 locations experience genuine hospitality and food cooked-to-order with premium ingredients, served hot and fresh in a clean, family-friendly environment at each location.

Freddy's in Appleton is hiring for Team Member positions. Text 1364 to 31063 to apply or visit freddysusa.com/careers. The location will be open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. For more information, visit https://freddysusa.com/store/appleton/.

About Freddy's

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. The brand was acquired by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners in March of 2021. Today, Freddy's has grown to more than 400 locations that serve 33 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy's has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, The 2021 Restaurant Business 10 Fastest Growing Chains in the U.S. List, Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine's 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for the latest news.

Lucy Kaneb | Account Executive

[email protected]

954.893.9150

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Related Links

http://www.freddysusa.com

