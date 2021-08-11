Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Makes Debut In New Jersey With Opening Of Linden Restaurant

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Linden, New Jersey. The Linden restaurant marks the concept's first location in New Jersey and entrance into its 34th state, continuing the brand's development growth across the country. Located at 810 W Edgar Rd, the Linden restaurant is now open and serving Guests the brand's signature unique combination of craveable menu items, including cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day.

"We are delighted to have Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers here in Linden. I passionately believe there's no better place to be than here," said City of Linden's Mayor Armstead, who celebrated the restaurant's ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 29. "We welcome Freddy's to our community and look forward to indulging in all of their good eats."

The Linden restaurant is owned and operated by Ethan Coleman, franchise owner of New Jersey Steakburgers LLC. Prior to franchising, Ethan developed properties for a New York City-based real estate company for over a decade. With extensive background in real estate and development, he has been passionate about opening a Freddy's since he learned about the concept in 2018. Ethan signed a franchise agreement with the brand in 2020 to develop dozens of Freddy's restaurants in markets across Northern New Jersey over the next several years.

"I learned about Freddy's through a news article years ago and always wanted to try it but there were no nearby locations. While traveling to Florida, I finally had the opportunity to visit a restaurant and was blown away by the quality of food and warm hospitality that Freddy's is known for. Fast forward to today, I'm incredibly excited to be introducing such an amazing brand to New Jersey and can't wait for the community to experience The Freddy's Way for themselves," said Ethan Coleman. "The City of Linden has been extremely welcoming, and I believe this is the perfect location for the state's first Freddy's. I look forward to building upon the brand's continued success and to serving the people of Linden and surrounding communities for years to come."

Freddy's has captured a passionate following from consumers nationwide due in part to its unwavering commitment to operating "The Freddy's Way", which is the brand's promise to approach every aspect of business the right way, holding true to its core values and emphasizing quality. Freddy's Guests across its more than 400 locations experience genuine hospitality and food cooked-to-order with premium ingredients, served hot and fresh in a clean, family-friendly environment at each location.

Freddy's in Linden will be open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. For more information, visit https://freddysusa.com/store/linden/.

About Freddy's

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. The brand was acquired by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners in March of 2021. Today, Freddy's has grown to more than 400 locations that serve 34 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy's has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, The 2021 Restaurant Business 10 Fastest Growing Chains in the U.S. List, Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine's 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news.

