Frederick Douglass's "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave" Read by Writers, Scholars, Activists, Douglass Descendent in Live Event

"In his 1845 memoir, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave, he described learning to read as his 'pathway from slavery to freedom'," adds Cranston. "Frederick Douglass escaped slavery to become one of the most eloquent voices of abolitionism and his words remain a touchstone for anyone fighting inequality or pushing America to fulfill its promise of ensuring equality for all."

175 years later, his words remain all too relevant today. The Agitator Broadcast, a reading of his memoir in its entirety by twelve contemporary writers, scholars, activists, and a direct descendant of Frederick Douglass himself, aims to remind us of the depth of the pain and cruelty upon which our country was built, and how far we have yet to go to meet the true hope of equality that Douglass spent his life fighting and writing for. The featured readers are:

Dr. Haki Madhubuti , Poet, Founder and Publisher Emeritus, Third World Press, Educator, and Institution Builder

, Poet, Founder and Publisher Emeritus, Third World Press, Educator, and Institution Builder Dr. Henry Louis Gates , Jr., Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University , Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, literary scholar, journalist, cultural critic, and institution builder

, Jr., Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at , Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, literary scholar, journalist, cultural critic, and institution builder Nora Brooks Blakely , Writer and President, Brooks Permissions ; Daughter of Gwendolyn Brooks

, Writer and President, ; Daughter of Maudlyne Ihejirika , Columnist, Chicago Sun-Times

, Columnist, Chicago Sun-Times Layla F. Saad , Author, Me and White Supremacy

, Author, Me and White Supremacy Angélique Roché , Cultural Journalist

, Cultural Journalist Dr. John Stauffer , Professor of English and of African and African American Studies at Harvard University

, Professor of English and of African and African American Studies at Jacqueline Woodson , National Book Award-winning author & educator

, National Book Award-winning author & educator Mikki Kendall , Author, Hood Feminism and Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists

, Author, Hood Feminism and Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists Dr. Ivy Wilson , Professor of English and American Studies, Northwestern University

, Professor of English and American Studies, Colin Johnson , Grandson of Maya Angelou , and Activist

, Grandson of and Activist Kenneth B. Morris, Jr ., Co-Founder & President of Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, and great-great-great-grandson of Frederick Douglass .

The Agitator Broadcast is a robust addition to virtual re-creation of Frederick Douglass: AGITATOR. Originally on display from June 2018 – June 2019 at American Writers Museum, this nationally renowned display of Douglass's life and literary works is now available to visitors around the world for free at FD-Agitator.org. The virtual exhibit also provides a wealth of educational resources to assist teachers and students with a meaningful, culturally relevant curriculum.

