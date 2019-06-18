Frederick Duden Joins Broadridge as Global Head of Product Development

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500® Index, today announced the appointment of Frederick Duden to the newly created position of Global Head of Product Development. Working closely with each business unit, product and technology team, Duden will be responsible for Broadridge's overall product roadmap, as well as product governance and technology integration. Duden will report directly to Broadridge President and CEO Tim Gokey and will further strengthen Broadridge's focus on creating leading-edge, SaaS-based industry solutions, with an initial focus on Wealth management.

Duden most recently served as Head of Product for Digital Wealth Management at JPMorgan Chase, where he was responsible for designing and executing a digital strategy that integrated all aspects of the wealth and asset management business. Previously, he held various leadership positions at Charles Schwab. As President of Schwab Wealth Investment Advisor, Duden was responsible for delivering and launching Schwab Intelligent Portfolios®. Earlier, he led Schwab's corporate development team, where he was responsible for several acquisitions, divestitures and partnerships and assisting in growth strategy.

"As macro forces and new technologies continue to drive change across financial services, Fred will further strengthen our ability to design and deliver unique industry solutions that are the on-ramp to next-generation technologies for our clients," said Mr. Gokey. "Fred has a strong record of building powerful solutions that engage investors and make an impact in the market, and his Wealth and Investment Management background is particularly relevant across many of our businesses and is strongly aligned with our growth strategy."

Duden said, "I was drawn to Broadridge because of the unique opportunity to work for a company with a strong history of developing solutions at scale for clients. I look forward ensuring that Broadridge remains a Fintech innovator, developing cutting-edge solutions that engage investors and transform our client's businesses to help them generate growth."

Duden received his bachelor's degree in management from Wheeling Jesuit University and his M.B.A. from Villanova University.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) a global Fintech leader and a part of the S&P 500® Index, is the leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs over 10,000 full time associates in 18 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

