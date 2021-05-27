Frederick William "Bill" Wagner is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TAMPA, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick William "Bill" Wagner is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as one of the Most Trusted Names in the field of law for his outstanding dedication to legal service and leadership at Wagner McLaughlin.

Frederick William “Bill” Wagner

Since opening its first office in Tampa in 1967, Wagner McLaughlin maintains its laudable reputation as a well-respected plaintiffs' personal injury law firm in the State of Florida. The highly qualified attorneys, specializing in personal injury accidents, malpractice, litigation, maritime and admiralty, insurance company bad faith, whistleblower claims, and international tourist claims, are committed to their clients and to the legal system.



Having led a distinguished career in legal service for 60 years, Attorney Bill Wagner is one of the original founding partners of Wagner McLaughlin. He has represented plaintiffs in personal injury and wrongful death cases throughout his entire career. Committed to plaintiffs' rights, Mr. Wagner is currently semi-retired but still participates and consults on cases.



In light of his academic achievements, Mr. Wagner earned a BA from the University of Florida in 1955. Following graduation, he began his career in the U.S. Air Force where he was an intelligence officer and ended his service as a captain. Soon thereafter, he completed a JD with honors from the University of Florida College of Law in 1960. He is certified as a civil trial lawyer in the state of Florida is a diplomate of the American Board of Trial Advocates, and was certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.



Prior to establishing Wagner McLaughlin, Mr. Wagner practiced law in Miami at Nichols, Gaither, Beckham, Colson, Spence, and Hicks, where he became a partner. Thereafter, in 1967, he formed the partnership of Wagner, Cunningham, & Vaughan, which later became Wagner, Vaughan & McLaughlin until 2015.



A distinguished life fellow of the American Bar Foundation and the Pound Civil Justice Institute, Mr. Wagner remains abreast of the latest legal developments in his field. He maintains active memberships with international associations such as the Pan-European Organization of Personal Injury Lawyers, the Australian Lawyers Alliance, and the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers in Great Britain. He was a long time member, leader, and President of the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers (now the Florida Justice Association) and the Association of Trial Lawyers of America (now the American Association for Justice).



As a testament to his professional excellence, Mr. Wagner is the recipient of several awards and accolades. He was honored with a 2012 Eagle Legend Award from the Florida Justice Association, a 2011 Selected Counsel of the American Law Institute. He was awarded the 1992 Perry Nichols Award from the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers. He was also selected for the first publication of The Best Lawyers in America and has continued to be chosen for that honor every year for more than 25 years.



Outside of his professional life, Mr. Wagner enjoys boating and traveling. He's been to 110 different countries. His special interest in flying, which led him to obtain a commercial pilot's license with multi-engine, instrument, seaplane, and helicopter ratings. Mr. Wagner decided to hang up his wings about five years ago. He was the first plaintiffs' board-certified aviation lawyer on Florida's west coast and remained board-certified in aviation for many decades, until 2013.



A proud father, Mr. Wagner has three sons, Alan, Darryl, and Thomas.



To learn more, please visit https://www.wagnerlaw.com/

