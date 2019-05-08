Frederick Yocum and The Standard Group Receive Next Generation Campaign Grand Champion Award at the National Postal Forum

INDIANAPOLIS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service has recognized Frederick Yocum and The Standard Group with the Next Generation Campaign Grand Champion Award for their ability to create exceptional and innovative mail campaigns.

The USPS Next Generation Campaign Award is a yearly contest that recognizes innovative and effective Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business mail pieces that increase engagement using Informed Delivery, the USPS email preview of mail.

"The Standard Group Paper Rodeo Invite" designed by Frederick Yocum and printed by The Standard Group was one of four finalists recognized at this year's National Postal Forum in Indianapolis May 5-8. The other recognized finalists were:

"Harry's Mardi Gras " designed and printed by Kessler Creative for Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille

"Hunt Direct Self Promotion" designed by Hunt Direct, LLC and printed by Sun Solutions

"Quality Plus Automotive Scratch Off to Win" designed by AccuZIP, Inc. and printed by Scratch Off Systems

All of the finalists were highlighted at the conference, and the winner was selected yesterday by a vote of conference attendees.

The Standard Group and Frederick Yocum personalized mail piece was created to encourage customers to sign up for a special paper show event. It integrated Informed Delivery to an already successful mail campaign, expanding beyond the physical mailbox to the digital realm

The Innovative B2B Campaign Award winners were also highlighted at the event. These more complex campaigns used approaches to attract the attention of business customers. The winners were:

"BillingTree Locked Case Account Based Marketing Campaign " designed and printed by UviaUs for BillingTree. This campaign featured a locked pelican box that contained an Amazon gift card and a video that provided details BillingTree's services.

"5 Senses" designed and printed by SG360º. This campaign featured direct mail technology such as NFC chip, specialty inks, herbs, and smells to highlight production capabilities.

The submissions to The Next Generation Campaign Award showcased a multitude of engagement elements and their combinations, such as physical interactivity, multisensory experiences with scents and textures, colorful envelopes, uniquely shaped mail pieces, personalized messages, and keepsakes.

The 2019 finalists and the honorable mentions can be viewed at www.usps.com/nextgenaward. A new version of the contest will be announced in the summer and updates will be provided on the website.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

