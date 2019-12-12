Frederickson Partners Continues Growth In New Cities Adding An Executive Team Member

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederickson Partners, the largest Human Resources and People executive search and consulting firm in the US, continues to expand to meet employers' needs for top HR talent. The firm has recruited Chief Growth Officer Brian Brinkley based in Chicago, Illinois.

Frederickson's 2020 trajectory includes growth in the firm's US and global HR search practices. In 2019, Frederickson's international reach continued by completing HR searches for global tech unicorns and other high growth enterprises in the US, Asia, Europe and Latin America including UK, Seoul, Brazil and Mexico. Nationally, the company has added to its footprint by conducting HR searches in Chicago, Indiana, Washington DC, Florida, Seattle, New York, Texas, Ohio, Connecticut, Washington, Arizona and all major cities in California including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

Frederickson Partner's CEO and Founder, Valerie Frederickson, stated, "With the increasing utilization of artificial intelligence in strategic HR and the focus on building companies based on culture and values, the need for experienced, modern HR and People executives continues to climb. Across every part of our industry segmentation from health tech to enterprise software, biotech and not-for-profits, we anticipate increased demand for experienced HR and People leaders who utilize culture to create engagement."

A Spotlight on Frederickson's New Executive Team Member

Brian Brinkley joins Frederickson as Chief Growth Officer. Brian will lead the Go to Market and Business Development functions and focus on the increasing needs of Frederickson's clients as they grow their businesses. With his extensive experience in HR transformation, Total Rewards, HR Technology and HR professional services, Brian will partner and mentor clients on growth.

Brian is a nationally recognized thought leader in human capital management with a track record that includes years of management consulting at PwC and progressive to executive leadership roles at Aon Hewitt, West Monroe Partners, Premise Health and Evive.

Frederickson Partners recruits high impact human resources and People leaders for innovative, high-growth and transformational companies. Frederickson matches startups, tech unicorns, and the Fortune 500 with world class, full-time and project-based talent and works closely with VC and PE firms to build their portfolio companies' HR teams. Featured clients include Alphabet, Facebook, Gartner, Gilead, Intel, Pinterest, ServiceNow, Roche, Twitter, Uber and Workday.

For more information, follow Frederickson Partners on LinkedIn or email to info@fredericksonpartners.com.

SOURCE Frederickson Partners

Related Links

http://www.fredericksonpartners.com

