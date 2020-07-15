Frederickson Partners Expands its Diversity and Inclusion Executive Search Practice

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederickson Partners, the largest People and human resources (HR) executive search firm and talent network in the U.S., today announced an expanded Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Practice. The service will be led by Chief of Staff Ben Taylor, a five-year veteran of the firm, and CEO Valerie Frederickson. The firm reports that in June it saw a threefold increase in companies requesting D&I searches. Fueled by Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S., many businesses are committing to creating a more equitable and diverse workplace and now plan to hire their first D&I leader.

"As nationally-recognized D&I thought leaders, we have a 25-year track record partnering with our clients to improve racial diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. In addition, we have placed some of the most visible and respected D&I leaders in the world," said Taylor. "Our goal with this expanded practice is to build upon that history by helping companies recruit and hire diversity leaders who have specialized experience and skills to communicate the business case for D&I, and gain buy-in from the highest level of the organization."

"With the Black Lives Matter movement, CEOs and boards now aim to improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace, to make right long-standing disparities in opportunity," said Frederickson. "The movement has highlighted the critical importance of equal pay and promotion irrespective of race, gender and age. Experienced leaders who can fill a chief diversity office position are a small, highly sought-after pool of executives who have proven they can drive change within an organization and deliver results. We help leading employees find those in-demand leaders."

Frederickson Partners provides People and HR executive search and HR advisory services to companies in technology, financial technology (fintech) and financial services, healthcare, digital marketing and many other industries. The firm has expertise in filling roles across the spectrum of HR disciplines. It has placed diversity officers at companies including Yahoo!, NetApp, Genentech and Facebook, which worked with Frederickson Partners to add D&I leadership across multiple business areas.

"In addition to funding and hiring a leader for D&I, employers need to empower that person with executive buy-in and the resources to enable change," said Frederickson.

