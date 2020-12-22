Fredys García's new book Gemas de Motivación para Una Vida Llena de Entusiasmo instills enriching insights that lead to the realization of life's purpose

Fredys said this about his book: "Life is a school for everyone. Sometimes we have to learn, and other times we teach. Knowledge is never enough. But experiences live, personally making us mature and have a better understanding of our reason for being and even more so when we appropriate the wisdom inherited by so many illustrious thinkers who, with the desire to fulfill their dreams, contributed so much to the development of the humanity.

Gemas de Motivación para Una Vida Llena de Entusiasmo has been a great blessing for me because during the process of its elaboration, I had the opportunity to be a student and also a teacher. And as a final result of this edifying effort, you have this work in your hands in which its contents are very enriching, and I am sure you will find in it a true abundant source of wisdom and inspiration that will help you unleash your full potential to fulfill your most cherished dreams.

When you achieve success, remember how important it was for you to read each of the gems and reflections contained in this book and, in an act of gratitude, share it with others because as Alain Ducasse says, 'The best that can be shared is knowledge.'"

Published by Page Publishing, Fredys García's new book Gemas de Motivación para Una Vida Llena de Entusiasmo contains encouraging perspectives and lessons that guide the readers toward fulfilling their goals and achieving contentment and fullness in life.

Consumers who wish to learn how to accomplish their life's aspirations through positivity and wisdom can purchase Gemas de Motivación para Una Vida Llena de Entusiasmo in any online store at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

