Free Annual Conference on Children's Literature to Be Presented Online by Broward County Library

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents, educators, librarians, storytellers, authors and illustrators are invited to Broward County Library's 33rd Annual Conference on Children's Literature, held online from 9AM to 5PM on Friday, September 25, 2020.

The 33rd Annual Conference on Children's Literature: "Sharing Voices" is a free, daylong professional development opportunity open to anyone interested in literacy for youth. This year's special guests are award-winning authors Meg Medina and Ronald L. Smith.

The 18th Annual Ashley Bryan Art Series, the focus of which is books written and/or illustrated by persons of African descent, is presented in collaboration with the conference. This year's featured Ashley Bryan illustrator is Laura Freeman.

Conference highlights include:

Keynote Presentation - Apples and Oranges: A Writer and Her Place. New York and South Florida as Shaping Forces in Works, with Meg Medina

and as Shaping Forces in Works, with Learn about the 2020 Jumpstart Read for the Record featured book Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away, with by Meg Medina

with by Why I Write for Kids, with Ronald L. Smith

Using Picture Books to Teach Writing Skills to Older Readers, with Meg Medina

The Ashley Bryan Art Series featuring Illustrator Laura Freeman: Making Connections Through Illustration

Miami Book Fair presents Book Chat with Raj Haldar, author of the upcoming No Reading Allowed: The WORST Read-Aloud Book Ever

Closing thoughts with Gene Luen Yang



There is no charge for attending The Conference on Children's Literature; preregistration is requested . For additional information, contact the Community Engagement Youth Services Administration at [email protected] or 954-357-7470.

The joint Conference on Children's Literature and Ashley Bryan Art Series is sponsored by Broward County Library, Broward Public Library Foundation , Friends of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLC), the Broward Reads Coalition and the Miami Book Fair.

About Broward County Libraries Division

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is the largest library system in Florida by square footage and one of the busiest, with more than 7.5 million walk-in customers visiting its 38 locations annually. Broward County Libraries Division provides convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

