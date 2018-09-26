Free Breastfeeding E-Consults Available For Military Families

MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Natural Way, a provider of insurance-covered breast pumps and accessories, is now offering a lactation consultation tele-health service to military families. The complimentary service will be available to military moms with Tricare insurance who order their breast pump through 1 Natural Way.

The 25-minute e-consults are live video chat sessions – an ideal format for military families who are often on the move or who may be stationed overseas.

Each year, between 90 and 120 thousand babies are born to U.S. military families. Roughly half of those births take place outside of a U.S. military facility to families living off base, reservist and retiree families, and families stationed abroad, making it more challenging for new mothers to access all the excellent benefits that Tricare affords its members.

"We've become very invested in our military families, and we are always looking for ways to make things just a little easier for them because of the unique challenges they face. Many are PCS'd or their spouse may be deployed and they are managing the family on their own. The lactation e-consults can be accessed from anywhere at a time convenient for them," said Ryan Wright, CEO of 1 Natural Way.

The e-consults will be conducted by an IBCLC-certified Lactation Consultant from Lactation Link, a leading resource for breastfeeding assistance and support. Mothers will have the opportunity to focus the consultation on their specific needs or concerns – whether they need assistance with increasing milk production, establishing successful night breastfeeding or addressing difficulties with latching.

"We've had the privilege of helping thousands of parents all over the world reach their breastfeeding goals," said Lindsey Shipley, RN, IBCLC, and Lactation Link's founder. "I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to connect with and support so many military families."

1 Natural Way offers military families a complete array of products and services to make moms more comfortable and confident throughout their pregnancy and breastfeeding journeys. In addition to e-consults, 1 Natural Way provides Tricare members with Medela, Spectra and Lansinoh brand breast pumps, monthly breastfeeding supplies, maternity compression stockings and postpartum recovery garments, as well as expert and compassionate advice and top-notch customer service.

"We're really excited to be able to offer this service as part of our overall commitment to serve military families," said Wright. "1 Natural Way delivers a range of products and services that no other breast pump provider can. It's all tied to our purpose, which is simply to help moms provide breast milk to their babies."

About 1 Natural Way

1 Natural Way is a Specialty Women's Health and Wellness Company that provides products for new moms across the USA, including breast pumps, breastfeeding accessories, maternity compression stockings, and postpartum recovery garments. 1 Natural Way's purpose is to help moms provide breast milk to their babies through products, education and service, with the goal of supporting moms, whether they are first-timers or veterans, to make their breastfeeding experience a success. 1 Natural Way is accredited by the Healthcare Quality Association on Accreditation (HQAA).

