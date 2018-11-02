Free Christian Community App 2or3 Reaches 100K Users

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Christian community app 2or3™ reached the 100,000 registered users and 2,000 registered pastors milestones, marking the beginning of a new era for digital communication in the Christian community. As a free Christian community app, 2or3 allows users to stay in daily communication with their small groups, family, and friends.

2or3 is designed to help people experience love, support, accountability, and daily community with each other in Christ. Jesus said in Matthew 18:20, "For where two or three have gathered together in My name, I am there in their midst." 2or3 helps Christians stay connected in this digital age, when many feel isolated socially and spiritually. "We're a church of second chances, and this app is helping us build community," said 2or3 user Meg Watt.

2or3's private and public groups give Christians a place to fellowship with each other anytime, anywhere. Users can read the Bible together and share Scriptures. They can also engage in discussions, connect with other like-minded Christians, and pray together. 2or3 user Christopher Walker said, "2or3's prayer feature reminds you to pray for that person throughout the day, and it encourages them to see that they're being prayed for." Walker says people often say they'll pray for each other, and then forget about it later, but 2or3 is the solution.

The interactive feed feature gives Christians opportunities to share their insights and to follow other people and ministries who are in the app. 2or3 also brings community to the younger generation using their own "language" of communication. Statistics show that 58% of self-identified Christian millennials agree that technology and digital interactions have made sharing their faith easier.

2or3's tools bring offline communication and daily routines into an all-in-one mobile experience. Ingod Limited plans to continue to improve the app and to keep building strong community in Christ.

The app is available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store.

About Ingod Limited:

Founded in 2017, Ingod Limited is a startup aspiring to serve Christians in community. In early 2018, Ingod Limited launched the 2or3 app with the vision of being a witness of God's love, serving small group ministries, and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

