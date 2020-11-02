Free Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Now Available from CloudPassage

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudPassage, a recognized leader in cloud computing security and compliance, announced that Halo Cloud Secure is now available in a full-featured free version. The free edition of this cloud security posture management (CSPM) service will inventory and continuously monitor the security and compliance of IaaS accounts, services, and resources. With the Halo free edition, users can automate asset discovery, inventory, configuration assessment, and security and compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, and GCP accounts.

Cloud security is a significant industry problem made even more significant by the increase of remote workers in the course of 2020. Industry research shows that 99% of cloud security issues are the cloud user's fault—mostly as a result of misconfiguration.1 99% of cloud misconfigurations go unreported, exposing enterprises to data loss and theft.2 And by 2025, global data will exceed 175 ZB, and most of that data will reside in cloud-based environments.3

"We at CloudPassage believe that cloud security is important enough that every company should be able to protect their assets in the cloud, and cost shouldn't be a barrier to entry," said Carson Sweet, founder and CEO of CloudPassage. "That's why we're offering comprehensive CSPM capabilities, expert advice for resolving security issues, and hooks to automate security and compliance for free, forever. No gotchas, pay-walls, or expectations."

ABOUT THE FREE EDITION

The free edition of Halo Cloud Secure includes the same features and capabilities as the Essentials and Enterprise versions. It is built and operated on the same award-winning Halo platform as the premium versions of Halo, a unified cloud security platform that automates security and compliance for servers, containers, and IaaS resources across any mix of public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

The free edition of Halo's cloud security posture management (CSPM) includes the following capabilities for up to 10 IaaS accounts:

Automatic discovery and ongoing inventory of services, resources, and other assets

Assessment of security weaknesses and compliance violations based on industry best practices and standards like Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmarks, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and SysTrust/SOC 2

Automatic and ongoing monitoring of security and compliance, including automatic detection and evaluation of new and changed IaaS resources

Fine-grained control of policy rules, policy assignment, API polling frequency, and delivery of issues identified

Automatic delivery of issues to cloud owners upon detection via email, message queues, or REST API to enable rapid response to problems

Unlimited ad-hoc scans, no fees per scan or per rule

The Halo free edition supports up to 10 cloud provider accounts across AWS, Azure, and GCP; up to 5 users; and includes 1 API key for integrations. Self-service onboarding and support are available, with the option to purchase in-person onboarding. Since the Halo free edition is built on the same platform as other CloudPassage Halo editions, adding Halo's security automation capabilities for servers, containers, and related workloads is seamless.

ABOUT CLOUDPASSAGE

CloudPassage® safeguards cloud infrastructure for the world's best-recognized brands in finance, e-commerce, gaming, B2B SaaS, healthcare, biotech, and digital media. The CloudPassage Halo® platform unifies security and compliance across servers, containers, and IaaS resources across any mix of public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Halo's extensive automation capabilities streamline and accelerate workflows between InfoSec and DevOps. CloudPassage is widely recognized as a cloud security pioneer, with eleven patents granted since the first generation of the Halo platform launched in 2011. www.cloudpassage.com

