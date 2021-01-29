Free Coffee Mondays Heat Up February for Loyal Dunkin' Guests

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' has brewed up a big way to keep its most loyal coffee drinkers runnin' all February long. The brand today announced the launch of Free Coffee Mondays, bringing DD Perks® rewards members a free medium hot coffee with any purchase every Monday in February*. Free Coffee Mondays begin this Monday, February 1, and continue through February 22, 2021.

This special offer gives Dunkin's most passionate guests the chance to start each week with their go-to Dunkin' brew, such as Original Blend or Dunkin' Decaf. Or, perhaps discover a new favorite with recently introduced Dunkin' hot coffee options, including Dunkin' Midnight, Dunkin's darkest roast ever with notes of decadent cocoa, and Explorer Batch, a medium roast featuring dark berry flavors and a smoky finish.

"As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized. With Free Coffee Mondays, we look forward to keeping our rewards members running with a free cup of hot coffee to help start each week in February off right," said Joanna Bonder, Director, Loyalty Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin'.

To take part in Free Coffee Mondays, DD Perks members can simply Order Ahead via the Dunkin' App or have their loyalty ID QR code scanned before they pay. Coffee lovers who are not currently rewards members can enroll on the Dunkin' App or at DDPerks.com. DD Perks members earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin'. Once a member accrues 200 points, they receive a free beverage reward of any size, redeemable at participating Dunkin' restaurants.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Excludes Extra Charged Coffee. Excludes gift card purchases. Limit one free coffee per member per Monday. Non-dairy alternatives, flavors and espresso shots may be an additional charge.

