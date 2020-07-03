Free Cybersecurity Online Seminar – Brian Desmot, Founder of iTecs IT Outsourcing and Support

Usually, Brian conducts these seminars at iTecs or the client's offices, but being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, attending these seminars online is the safest choice. The workshop is relatively short, usually lasting between 35 and 45 minutes, including the presentation and a Q&A session.

Hackers find interesting and creative ways to trick users into divulging their passwords and personal information. Not just that, but they can easily impersonate someone in your company to trick users into buying gift cards, wire large sums of money, and much worse. Learn some of the chilling statistics iTecs has on their website here.

Information About iTecs

Brian Desmot founded iTecs in February 2002 to provide Dallas businesses white-glove managed IT services during a time that the Internet was evolving and companies were adjusting to the new online frontier. Since iTecs inception, the company has grown in reputation and client base working with businesses of all sizes. Large enterprises such as Frito Lay, Miller Brewing, Pizza Hut, and Kraft to smaller organizations have leveraged the expertise and services iTecs provides.

iTecs provides businesses with IT support, managed IT services, consulting, procurement, VOIP, disaster recovery & backup, employee monitoring, work from home solutions, and much more.

With the launch of iTecs Promus, a white-glove managed cloud hosting services provider, iTecs can provide any company, anywhere in the world, IT services at an affordable cost with the MSP mindset and approach.

If you are interested in learning more about iTecs and the free online cybersecurity seminars, please visit the website to register at the contact us page.

