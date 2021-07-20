Free Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Card Service Now Available for Talbot County Residents

EASTON, Md., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talbot County Health Department and PinPoint US, LLC are partnering to offer free digital COVID-19 vaccine cards for Talbot County residents. The VaccineCheck service will generate a personalized digital version of a CDC vaccine card after verifying COVID-19 vaccine history through Maryland's statewide immunization registry. Residents can also use the service to upload images of their paper CDC vaccine card for safe digital record-keeping accessible through their smartphone or computer. Data uploads and verification of vaccine history are conducted using the HIPAA-compliant PinPoint platform. The platform is available in both English and Spanish.

"We are very excited to be able to offer this innovative and convenient way to verify COVID immunization status. Anyone who wants a secure, digital record of their COVID vaccine, or who has lost their card, can now have an authenticated digital version at their fingertips," says Dr. Maria Maguire, Talbot County Health Officer. The digital vaccine cards can be generated for any Talbot County resident who was vaccinated in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, DC, and, soon, Virginia and Delaware. Additionally, any Marylander vaccinated in Talbot County, no matter their county of residence, can use this service.

Many residents live and work in different jurisdictions, so we are pleased to offer this vaccine verification service across state and county lines," says Chris Nickerson, VaccineCheck Managing Partner. "It has been wonderful working with Dr. Maguire and her team, providing this program during the busy summer travel season is going to be beneficial for the residents."

Talbot County residents can access the VaccineCheck service at https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/Pages/vaccinecheck.aspx

VaccineCheck is the industry leader in innovative solutions for digital health card issuance, management & verification. Secured data collection using blockchain technology, and multi-factor verification of vaccine history are conducted using our HIPAA-compliant EMR platform. Learn more at https://vaccinecheck.us/health

