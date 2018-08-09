Free eBook "Enterprise Open Source: A Practical Introduction" Teaches Enterprises How to Accelerate Open Source Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today released a free eBook entitled Enterprise Open Source: A Practical Introduction. The book is written for software engineering executives, development managers, compliance experts, senior engineers and others involved in enterprise open source activities.

The book outlines specific actions enterprises can take to accelerate open source efforts, based on the experience of hundreds of companies spanning more than two decades of professional, enterprise open source.

Topics covered include:

Why use open source?

Various open source business models

How to develop your own open source strategy

Important open source workflow practices

Tools and integration

This free resource is available for download now at https://www.linuxfoundation.org/publications/2018/08/enterprise-open-source-practical-introduction/.

About The Linux Foundation



The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page:https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage.

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:



Dan Brown



The Linux Foundation



415-420-7880



pr@linuxfoundation.org

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

