Free eBook for Healthcare Providers Highlights Role of Texting for Resuming Operations

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare providers seeking ways to more efficiently and effectively resume appointments and drive revenue as COVID-19 restrictions ease are invited to download a free eBook discussing the valuable roles text messaging can play in these efforts.

Pages from the Dialog Health eBook "How to Use Text Messaging to Improve Patient Engagement in a Post-Covid-19 World"

The eBook is published by Dialog Health, a two-way texting platform that enables information to be pushed to and pulled from patients, caregivers, and healthcare facility staff. It outlines 10 best practices for using text messaging for staff, patient, and vendor communications. These include rescheduling canceled appointments, driving new appointment recall campaigns, communicating about and initiating telehealth services, providing details on revised safety processes and protocols, and streamlining patient collections. The eBook also shares examples of text messages sent by Dialog Health clients.

"We are committed to helping healthcare providers safely begin moving toward a return to normal operations," said Brandon Daniell, president and co-founder of Dialog Health. "During these challenging times, facilities are looking for solutions to help ensure high quality of care. Text messaging is a proven method for quickly and successfully engaging people across all generations. This free eBook identifies some of the most significant ways providers can leverage texting to improve their clinical, financial, regulatory, and operational performance."

Text messaging is an advantageous communication method for numerous reasons. Two way-texting platforms are SaaS products that only require internet access, so facilities do not need to invest and set up new hardware. Nearly all consumers own mobile phones, and all mobile phones can receive text messages without any special software.

There is little to no learning curve for patients as most know how to text. Text messaging is the most widely used smartphone function. About 95% of text messages are read within just minutes of their delivery, and about 98% of text messages are read on the day they are received.

"In a mobile-led world where patient engagement is an essential strategy, text messaging is a necessity," Daniell says. "If you want to get a message out fast, to a significant number of people, and with a high degree of confidence that your audience will receive and read it, send that message as a text."

