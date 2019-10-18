Free Elementary Health Education Program Inspires Health Across The State

The Walk On! Challenge is a healthy living program that takes place in February each year. For the past 15 years, teachers have used the program to expand their students' knowledge about the importance of healthy eating and physical activity, along with specific daily goals, because healthy habits are a core component in achieving optimum health.

Teachers who register online at walkonaz.com receive a tool kit from BCBSAZ with in-class materials, including weekly lesson plans and ideas for inspiring students to put their new healthy habits to use. The program is seamless for teachers to incorporate into their regular school curriculum because it comes with everything teachers need to adapt the program to their classroom. Plus, students are motivated by the chance to win prizes.

Teachers who complete the challenge can apply to win a grant. There are $25,000 in grants available. The application process is simple, and grant monies can help teachers continue the Walk On! objectives all year long.

"I loved the curriculum! We talked about it daily and I worked the lessons into my health, writing, social studies, PE, and reading lessons for the month," said Wanda Evans, fourth grade teacher, Dorothy Stinson Elementary School and 2019 grant winner. "Students brought water bottles to school more often, and parents shared how much it affected their whole family. My students learned a great deal, and I see some of those habits still going on today!"

The Walk On! Challenge is based on the 5-2-1-0 principles:

5 – fruits and veggies a day

2 – hours a day or less of screen time

1 – hour of physical activity every day

0 – sugary drinks

For 15 years, Walk On! has been incorporated into hundreds of classrooms across the state, making a difference to thousands of students and their families.

Program registration is required to ensure students who reach the 5-2-1-0 goal at least 15 days in the month receive their reward and are entered into a drawing for prizes. This year's drawing prizes include Garmin vivosmart® HR activity monitors and gift certificates for sports equipment.

Teachers and school administrators in Arizona who are interested in registering for the Walk On! Challenge or who want to know more about the grant criteria can visit walkonaz.com for additional details.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs more than 1,800 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

