Free Holiday Meals for First Responders at BoomerJack's Grill & Bar

BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BoomerJack's Grill & Bar, a locally owned chain of 13 grill and sports bar restaurants, continues its annual tradition of offering free food to first responders on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve this year, in addition to its everyday 50 percent discount for servicemembers.

"Giving back to the community is an important value of BoomerJack's, especially when it comes to thanking men and women in uniform who serve us every day," said owner and founder Brent Tipps.