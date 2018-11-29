Free Holiday Meals for First Responders at BoomerJack's Grill & Bar
BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BoomerJack's Grill & Bar, a locally owned chain of 13 grill and sports bar restaurants, continues its annual tradition of offering free food to first responders on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve this year, in addition to its everyday 50 percent discount for servicemembers.
"Giving back to the community is an important value of BoomerJack's, especially when it comes to thanking men and women in uniform who serve us every day," said owner and founder Brent Tipps.
These efforts represent just the latest in the company's history of community support, including a toy drive BoomerJack's is hosting in partnership with the Fort Worth Police Department.
Officer Buddy Calzada III, public information officer with the Fort Worth Police Department, said, "The department wants to publicly thank BoomerJack's for their continuous efforts in impacting the residents of Fort Worth including police officers and their families."
Holiday Toy Drive Detail
- Customers will receive a free fried pickle appetizer when they bring new, unwrapped toys to any of the 13 BoomerJack's locations up to Dec. 12.
- Employees of BoomerJack's will contribute hundreds of toys at the company's toy-drive themed holiday party.
- Toys will be collected by the Fort Worth Police Department and distributed by Fort Worth Metro.
Additional Service Discounts
- Daily 50 percent discount for police, fire and military in uniform.
- Free food for veterans on Memorial Day and Veteran's Day and first responders on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
- To date this year, the company has provided over $1M in discounted and free food to servicemen and service women.
Charities Supported by BoomerJack's
- Brotherhood of the Fallen Fort Worth
- Joan Katz Breast Cancer Resource Center
- Six Stones Soccer League
- Texas Rangers Foundation
- GRACE
- Monthly Contributions to Six Food Banks
BoomerJack's Grill & Bar welcomes everyone to enjoy its laid-back atmosphere, wall-to-wall TVs, mouth-watering food, cold drinks and value pricing. Founded in 2001, the company includes 13 BoomerJack's Grill & Bar locations across DFW and live-music venue Bedford Ice House. BoomerJack's cares about its community and supports almost a dozen local charities. Twice honored as a Top 100 Place to work by the Dallas Morning News, BoomerJack's is privately owned by founder Brent Tipps, named 2017 Entrepreneur of Excellence by Fort Worth Magazine.
