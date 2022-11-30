Free In-Person Technical Support for Customers Over 60 Years of Age at Pacific Software Publishing Inc 's Bellevue Location Is Now Available

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. (PSPINC) is now offering free in-person technical support for customers over the age of 60 in the greater Seattle area. For customers over 60, they can bring in their phones, laptops and/or computers to PSPINC's location in Bellevue, Washington, for a checkup, where PSPINC's support team will troubleshoot their devices for free. This offer will allow senior citizens to get checkups on their technical devices and resolve any issues they may have. If fixing a device requires ordering an additional part, charges will apply. PSPINC will offer this technical support for free for up to twice a month.

The rate of technology adoption among seniors is much lower than the general public. However, more and more people above the age of 65 have purchased smartphones in recent years. According to the Pew Research Center, four out of every ten seniors now own a smartphone, which amounts to more than double what the number was in 2013. Free tech support allows them to easily have their devices fixed.

For more information, please contact Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. at 1-800-232-3989 or by email at [email protected].

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. provides domain, web, and email hosting to more than 40,000 companies of all sizes around the world. They design and develop their own software and are committed to helping businesses of all sizes grow and thrive online.

