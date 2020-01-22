Free Legal & Expert Information Now Available on Levelset to Help Contractors Get Paid

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction businesses across the country are struggling to understand complicated regulations and deal with payment issues with nowhere to turn.

Levelset's Ask an Expert Center is the only free legal Q&A website specifically created to help the construction industry with payment questions and has already answered over 4,300 questions from contractors struggling with payment problems. A growing network of construction experts around the country--including attorneys, accountants, and consultants--volunteer their expertise to answer over 100 unique questions every week. Questions are asked anonymously to protect the identity of the contractors who are typically in a tough spot.

The Ask an Expert Center provides a safe place for contractors to get the help they need and for experts to build trust with potential clients. Experts who are actively answering questions are featured prominently across a highly-trafficked website and are given opportunities to speak directly to the Levelset audience. Experts also receive the benefit of being featured in webinars, blogs, and newsletters sent to thousands of construction professionals. All of this is done at no cost to the contractors or experts.

"We wanted to create a place where contractors struggling with payment could get reliable answers to their unique questions from qualified experts in their state," said Scott Wolfe, CEO of Levelset, earlier this week. "The Ask an Expert Center allows contractors to ask specific payment questions, and the experts have the opportunity to demonstrate their authority in front of hundreds of thousands of potential clients every month."

Levelset's Ask an Expert Center is currently seeking more experts who want to be seen by more than one million construction pros every year. "I help people every day. It's what I do," said Christopher Ng, an attorney who uses the Expert Center to get new clients. "Helping contractors in a place like the Expert Center extends the help I'm giving to a massive audience."

Joining is simple and 100% free. After a profile is created, experts will receive email notifications for questions that are asked in their geographic region and area of expertise, allowing experts to quickly provide help and get in front of potential clients. To join, contact experts@levelset.com with your name, state, and links to your credentials.

