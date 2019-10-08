Free Medical Flights for Vets: National Charity Miracle Flights Announces Program to Serve U.S. Veterans in Need

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Flights has announced a new outreach program directed at helping U.S. veterans reach specialized medical care far from home. The national nonprofit will provide veterans in need of financial assistance with free plane tickets to any medical facility in the United States for services including surgeries, rehabilitation programs, service dog training and retrieval, specialized wheelchair fittings, mental health assistance, substance abuse counseling and other complex medical needs.

Vegas Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz, former U.S. Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill, and Miracle Flights CEO Mark E. Brown at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas on October 7, 2019, to announce Miracle Flights' expanded efforts to fly U.S. veterans for free to specialized, distant medical care Former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill addresses the crowd at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas on October 7, 2019. O'Neill served as guest speaker at an event co-hosted by UFC and the Vegas Golden Knights to announce Miracle Flights' new program directed at helping U.S. veterans reach specialized medical care far from home.

Already Miracle Flights arranges thousands of commercial flights each year to help patients in the United States gain access to medical resources not available in their local communities.

Miracle Flights officially announced its new outreach program on Monday, October 7, in a special event co-hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights and UFC at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, featuring guest speaker former U.S. Navy SEAL Robert J. O'Neill.

"Rob helped bring to our attention the need for Miracle Flights to expand its outreach efforts for U.S. veterans, many of whom have to travel to receive the specialized physical, mental and emotional care they need," says Mark E. Brown, CEO of Miracle Flights. "Helping those who have sacrificed so much for our country is a tremendous honor for Miracle Flights and a vital part of our mission to increase access to quality health care for anyone facing a medical crisis."

One of the nation's most highly decorated Navy SEAL combat veterans, O'Neill is co-founder of the nonprofit Your Grateful Nation and has dedicated his efforts as to raising awareness for the challenges U.S. veterans face after retiring from military service.

"Our veterans face a number of challenges as they seek to move forward with their civilian lives, including access to proper medical treatment," says O'Neill. "I'm thrilled to join with Miracle Flights in shedding light on and addressing this critical area of concern among our veteran community."

