FREE Music Lessons to Celebrate 8th Annual Teach Music Week - 1000+ Locations

PHILADELPHIA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Annual Teach Music Week will be celebrated Monday, March 21st through Sunday, March 27th. This annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, music stores and other music organizations to offer a free lesson or class to new students (both kids & adults). This year, over 1,000 locations in fifteen countries will participate including the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, India, Ireland, Japan, Malta, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Netherlands, Philippines, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Children experiencing the joys of musical instruments, very often for the first time, at Musical Instrument Petting Zoo events hosted by Keep Music Alive. For more information on Teach Music Week, Kids Music Day and our musical instrument petting zoo events please visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org 8th Annual Teach Music Week March 21-27 - Partners include Alfred Music, Casio, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Kala Brand Music, Les Paul Foundation, Music Nomad, Musicology, Music & Sound Retailer, Remo Percussion, Taylor Guitars and Music & Arts. Visit www.TeachMusicWeek.org for participating locations offering a free music lesson or class in your community.

Teach Music Week is celebrated annually during the 3rd week of March to coincide with national Music in Our Schools Month®. Anyone interested in learning to play an instrument is encouraged to seek out a participating location or musician friend to help get them started. Teach Music Week also invites public, private and charter schools to schedule activities that will encourage more students to sign up for music, band and chorus classes.

Vincent James, co-founder of Keep Music Alive states: "We all know that the biggest hurdle to doing something is often just getting started. With Teach Music Week, we are hoping to inspire a new generation of musicians who will continue reaping the many benefits of playing music, long after the month of March is over."

Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome the following music brands and organizations as partners for the 8th Annual Teach Music Week: Alfred Music, Casio, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Hungry For Music, Kala Brand Music, Musicology, Music & Sound Retailer, REMO Percussion, Spirit of Harmony Foundation & Taylor Guitars. Together, they are helping to share the Teach Music Week message, inspiring more children and adults to begin their musical journey. Music & Arts, the largest music lesson provider in the country, will participate in Teach Music Week by hosting a free group guitar lesson for kids 8 to 13 years old on Saturday, March 26th at participating stores with over 230 locations nationwide. RSVP to Attend: https://events.musicarts.com/events/free-group-guitar-class-for-beginners-277720859567?source=LGOABBNA.

Individual locations from additional chains participating this year include Long & McQuade, Kindermusik, Gymboree Play & Music, Music Together and the legendary School of Rock. Keep Music Alive is also grateful for grant support received from the Les Paul Foundation and the Music Nomad "One for Music" Program. For more information or to find participating locations, please visit www.TeachMusicWeek.org or call or email (610) 874-6312, [email protected]

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit on a mission to help more kids (and adults) reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. To support this mission, they created two international music holidays: Teach Music Week (3rd week in March) and Kids Music Day (1st Friday in October). Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with hundreds of music school and retail locations to celebrate by offering free music lessons and holding numerous community events including open houses, student music performances, instrument petting zoos, community jams, instrument donation drives and more. For more information, please visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org.

Music in Our Schools Month® is a registered trademark owned by the National Association for Music Education (www.NAfME.org).

Media Contact:

Vincent James

[email protected]

610-874-6312

SOURCE Keep Music Alive