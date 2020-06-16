Free Nationwide Resource for Families Affected by Addiction

CENTER CITY, Minn., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With addiction and mental health needs growing amid the pandemic, the nonprofit Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has launched a new education and support program for families everywhere—accessible at no cost right in the home.

Delivered virtually as part of Hazelden Betty Ford's RecoveryGo behavioral health service, the new one-day session is based on the nonprofit addiction treatment leader's world-class on-site family program and recognizes that when one family member has a substance use disorder, everyone is affected.

"While isolating at home during the stressful time of the pandemic, many families have seen up close the power of a loved one's addiction and mental health challenges, and are experiencing a myriad of difficult emotions and inner-family relationship and communication problems as a result," said John Driscoll, Hazelden Betty Ford's senior vice president of recovery services. "We wanted to be able to reach every parent, spouse, sibling and other loved one who is caught up in the complicated pain and confusion that addiction so often brings to families."

The virtual family program provides people in every state and around the globe with the opportunity to interact and learn with others who are experiencing similar family challenges. It is facilitated by the same highly credentialed professionals who facilitate Hazelden Betty Ford's on-site program—which has helped thousands of families over the years and served as a model for programs throughout the world.

"We took our multiday program and designed a virtual version that introduces the most essential information and skills to help participants work through the chaos of addiction in the family, set healthy boundaries and rebuild trusting relationships," Driscoll said. "By offering it at no cost, our aim is to reach more people and also to make it easier for any family to take a first step in the healing and recovery journey. At some point, when it is safe to do so, we will also resume our on-site family program—providing families with options for virtual, on-site or both."

Anyone interested in participating in the virtual family program can register at RecoveryGo.org. Five weekly options are available: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday, with a second Thursday option designed specifically for parents, guardians and siblings of loved ones ages 12-23. In addition, Hazelden Betty Ford offers a weekly three-hour virtual family support meeting on Wednesdays that is also available for free.

"While the world continues to wrestle with COVID-19, families are struggling. We are grateful at this time to be able to make our new virtual family resources available free to anyone who needs help and support, no matter where they live," Driscoll said.

Hazelden Betty Ford launched the virtual family program in early May and has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants:

"We learned so much—from the biochemistry of the disease to supportive verbiage to use with our person and many possibilities for future and ongoing support."

"This was incredibly eye-opening. I have, for many years, fallen in line with the thinking that if my husband loved me enough, he could simply 'stop drinking.' … To understand that addiction is a disease like diabetes or high blood pressure is actually very freeing to me."

"The counselors and lecturers were absolutely amazing. So relatable, compassionate, understanding. Great video quality and sound. No technical problems at all."

"I realize now that I've spent many years wrapped up in my spouse's needs, but it's OK to have and focus on my own needs."

"Morning: teary and desperate. By the end of the day, I had a changed outlook and hopeful heart. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for providing this opportunity, in this platform, during this challenging time. Thank you for being a light in an often dark place and … equipping me with the tools and resources to change ME."

About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment for adults and youth, the Foundation has 17 locations nationwide, with expansive on-site and telehealth solutions and a network of collaborators throughout health care. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at www.HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter @hazldnbettyford.

