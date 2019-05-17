Free Online BOC Evidence-Based Practice (EBP) CEU Courses for Athletic Trainers

WALLINGFORD, Conn., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative CEUs, LLC (ICEU) is supporting Walters Inc., and The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS), where PFATS is offering 500 full scholarships to Walters Inc. Evidence-Based EAP for Safer Sports online course hosted on the ICEU Platform.

The Emergency Action Plan is a staple of athletic trainer education and preparation for safe sports. Simply click on this link, like the page, and access the coupon for a scholarship code. This offer is limited to the first 500 people to register for the course. This course can be applied toward each individual athletic trainer biennial BOC CEU requirement to maintain each national Athletic Trainer license. All youth, middle school and college programs should have and follow Emergency Action Plans (EAP) for all their sports and sporting locations. This Walters Inc. Evidence-Based EAP for Safer Sports online course hosted on the ICEU Platform is a great course for all youth, middle, high school and college, coaches, administrators, event operators, athletic trainers to take as an exemplar EAP model to as they are creating their own individual site Emergency Action Plan (EAP).

Innovative CEUs, LLC (ICEU) provides a convenient and low-cost way for professionals to earn continuing education credits by taking a wide range of online courses offered by highly-respected subject matter experts. ICEU online platform is easy to use, allowing individuals taking online courses to replay sections until each person have mastered the content. Each person that completes and passes any course can also print a certificate of completion for each course.

The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) is a Professional Association representing the Athletic Trainers of the National Football League. PFATS is dedicated to the welfare of our members and committed to the promotion and advancement of Athletic Training through education and research.

Walters Inc. - Consultant in Sports Medicine offers education, consulting, and resource services to a variety of clients within the sports medicine community. Rod Walters is a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a practicing Athletic Trainer since 1979. This popular speaker provides education in a variety of formats including live presentations, webinars and online courses.

