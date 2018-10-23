Free Online Criminal Records, Inmate Lookup & Arrest Record Search Announced by Arrests.us

MARION, Ind., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrests.us was proud to announce today that they have released a personal do-it-yourself online free criminal background check data directory that will streamline the background check process for a host of businesses, employers, and other consumers. This service is mandated by the freedom of information act and is one of the first do-it-yourself 100% free background check websites of its kind to offer a criminal records search, arrest records search, previous arrests, a mugshot database, and many other public records search completely free of charge.

Arrests.us spokesperson James Nash applauded the move. "You need to know who you're hiring, helping, or just meeting," he said. "When running a business or organization, or you need peace of mind about someone, you cannot afford to be left in the dark." The beauty of Arrests.us is that they can give an individual this information on a momentary basis. This is because Arrests.us is comprised of a team of professionals who are dedicated to giving consumers the information they need to make an informed decision about someone.

One of the best advantages of going to Arrests.us would be that their background checks are very thorough. They are not satisfied with just a typical criminal history search. They also can provide such things as mugshots online and case numbers too. You can search California arrest records, view mugshots AZ, mugshots Utah and many more public records online.

There is no question that locating public information online has become a serious hobby in the United States. From genealogy to inmate lookups to birth certificates to street addresses, it seems that everyone is always looking up something. Of course, when it comes to public arrest records, the officials at Arrests.us have some recommendations in mind. One of the main things they always emphasize would be to only look for criminal histories on a site that is approved by the state or government for doing so. Arrests.us also recommends that a user is especially wary of paying for these records without looking at a site's credentials first. Arrests.us is proud to say there are one of those sites.

