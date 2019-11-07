Free Parking At Denver Pavilions On Black Friday And Small Business Saturday

Denver Pavilions is a favorite shopping, dining and entertainment destination in heart of upper downtown showcasing large national tenants such as Colorado's only Uniqlo, Sephora, the state's largest H&M, Victoria's Secret, Banana Republic, and EXPRESS. The Center also features boutique, locally-owned stores such as the award-winning I HEART Denver, Rosey's Outrageous Boutique, Scout & Molly's, Utopia and Jerri's Tobacco and Fine Wines.

Visitors will find many dining options as well. Restaurants include Maggiano's Little Italy, Hard Rock Café, 5280 Burger Bar, Henry's Tavern, Corner Bakery, Lime Cantina, and Motomaki.

The Center hosts entertainment venues on level 3 that include the only 4DX "movies in motion" experience in Colorado at the Regal theater on level 3, bowling at Lucky Strike Lanes, a video arcade at FTW, live music at Live@Jacks and Coyote Ugly.

While on level 3, visitors often capture the ultimate Denver selfie at of the #BestViewOfDenver location. This spot is the ideal place to stand to frame yourself, family and friends in front of the iconic Denver sign.

Also, Denver Pavilions' Holiday Carousel returns Dec. 21- Jan 2, 2020 on Glenarm Place. Now in its sixth year, the carousel has become a favorite holiday tradition. The carousel is open daily from 11am-9pm and will remain open until 1am on New Year's Eve. Rides are $3 or free with a voucher from a Denver Pavilions' merchant, hotel or community partner. The carousel will also have a free ride day on Monday, Dec. 23. Partial proceeds from carousel rides benefit Food Bank of the Rockies. The Blue Knights brass ensemble will kick off the grand opening of the carousel with a free performance at 2pm on Sat. Dec. 21.

