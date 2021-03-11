Free Psychic Readings Online: How New Psychics Can Give You a 100% Free Tarot/Love/Medium Reading In Exchange for Practicing Their Abilities

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PsychicInsights.org announces the release of the report, "How to Find Free Psychic Readings Online".

Many of us know how profound and life-changing a psychic reading can be.

Unfortunately the wisdom gained does not come cheap, with some psychics charging as much as $3 per minute for their time!

The good news is there are ways to get a free psychic reading online, and for this review we have you covered with a list of the best places to find them.

The 4 best types of free readings:

Free 3 minutes with a master psychic - the most experienced psychics usually offer a free trial of their services, often it is enough to get 1 question answered thoroughly.

- the most experienced psychics usually offer a of their services, often it is enough to get 1 question answered thoroughly. Psychics in training - Have you ever gotten a free haircut from a stylist in training? Facebook groups like this one work a similar way, new psychics offer you 100% free readings in order to hone their skills.

- Have you ever gotten a free haircut from a stylist in training? Facebook groups work a similar way, new psychics offer you 100% free readings in order to hone their skills. Free psychic apps - Online tools like this can give you a free tarot card reading with no strings attached. If you are shy this is a great way to get a reading without having to speak to anyone, however many psychics claim there is no accuracy with such tools.

Online tools can give you a free tarot card reading with no strings attached. If you are shy this is a great way to get a reading without having to speak to anyone, however many psychics claim there is no accuracy with such tools. Instagram, twitter, and youtube - look for hashtags like #freereading and #psychicreadings on instagram and twitter to follow psychics with a presence there. Oftentimes they go live and will offer free readings to anyone in chat at the time, so turn on your notifications to make sure you don't miss out.

Top 10 Psychic Websites Offering Free Psychic Reading Trials Online

We also found a list of sites that offer free trials and sorted them from top to bottom. Here is how each site was evaluated:

Free Readings - It was important that each site offered free readings either via discounts, introductory rates, or free credits. As such, to make this list, every option below offers a way for customers to get a free reading online.

Psychics - The validity and accuracy of any reading depends on the psychic. Their experience, talent, and innate ability will affect the guidance and support they're able to offer. That's why platforms that gave every psychic a detailed profile and allowed customers to leave public feedback ranked higher on this list.

Website - Can customers easily navigate the website to find the perfect psychic advisor that matches their persona and spiritual needs? Are their useful tools and filter options to make sorting through each psychic straightforward? Answers to questions such as these and more affected the ranking on this top 10 list.

1. Kasamba - All-Round Best Psychic Website

Kasamba Free Readings: Free minutes with every advisor

This company not only has a stellar reputation, but they're also known for being one of the more economical entities to provide such services in existence. One of the things that makes them stand out is the fact that customers get free minutes every time they speak with a different person.

As opposed to a one-off type of situation, customers can simply talk to a different person every time and get three minutes free of charge. If you're not particularly interested in talking on the phone, they also offer video chat. This gives you options that you may not always have with every company you try.

2. AskNow - Most Trusted Psychic Network

AskNow Free Readings: Five minutes free with a Master or Elite advisor

AskNow has developed a reputation for being one of the most trusted companies in the business. They also employ a large number of psychics. This can prove beneficial in the sense that you aren't left holding the back for long periods of time while you wait to speak with a psychic.

Furthermore, they have a number of various platforms that customers can use to speak with someone. Perhaps the biggest benefit associated with this company is that they only charge a dollar per minute. They also award customers five free minutes when customers purchase the introductory package.

3. Psychic Source - Free Minutes With a Psychic of Your Choice

Psychic Source Free Readings: Three minutes free

Psychic Source is another trusted company that offers free packages for new clients, namely three minutes free. One of the things that makes them fairly unique is that customers have the opportunity to choose precisely who they want to speak with. If that particular person isn't available at the time you call, users have the option to ask them to call them back at a later time.

That way, customers get to talk to the exact person they want to talk to, even if they're busy with another client at the time that they initiate the call. It's better than in-person readings because you're not left waiting for days on end for that person to call you back. In fact, you can count on a call within the same day, often within the hour. It's sort of like having the best of both worlds.

4. Keen - Discounts Available on Phone Readings

Keen Free Readings: Three minutes free

Here, customers can choose to have a reading by phone or video chat. Like most of the other companies in existence, they're known for being trusted and hiring only the most experienced and highly skilled individuals.

Customers also have the option of a couple of different offers for new clients. As such, you can choose three minutes free of charge or you can pay $1.99 and get 10 minutes by phone.

5. Oranum - Free Credits Upon Signing Up

Oranum Free Readings: Credits equal to 3, 5, or 10 minutes

If you like the idea of doing live chat via video, Oranum may be the choice for you. In fact, this is the only platform that they offer so if you're looking for something that you can do over the phone or via email, you'll have to look elsewhere.

They also offer credits that allow customers a predetermined number of minutes based on how much the psychic you're speaking with is charging. There are three different tiers. As a result, customers can get either 3 minutes, 5 minutes, or 10 minutes free of charge.

6. Psychic Oz - Affordable Email Readings

Psychic Oz Free Readings: Three minutes free

Here, you can get three minutes free when you sign up for a reading over the phone. You can also pay a flat fee of $4.99 and get a complete reading via email.

This gives customers a couple of different options and it allows them the opportunity to choose how they are most comfortable getting a reading in the first place. Furthermore, customers won't be spending a fortune regardless of which route they decide to take.

7. Psychic Contact - Free Minutes with Video Packages

Psychic Contact Free Readings: 10 minutes free

Choose a video chat of 25 minutes or longer and get 10 minutes free. Conversely, you might decide to go with a reading via email. The cost for a single question is $29.99. If you have multiple questions, you can get as many as five answered for a flat fee of $69.99.

8. Psychic Light - 10% Discount for First-Time Customers

Psychic Light Free Readings: Discounts on phone readings

Customers can get help via email or through traditional phone readings. They do offer a 10% discount for new clients who get a reading by phone. However, there is no such discount for email readings. In addition, they can take up to three days to respond to questions via email.

9. California Psychics - Introductory $1.00 Per Minute Rate

California Psychics Free Readings: Introductory Offer

This is easily one of the most well-known services in existence. They don't give you free minutes but they do offer an introductory offer of $1 per minute instead of the typical $5.

10. LifeReader - 50% Discount for First-Time Callers

LifeReader Free Readings: Discounts on phone readings

This is one of the best services to go with if you're looking for a reading with a medium. They offer phone readings for just $0.19 per minute and first-time callers get a 50% discount.

Free Psychic Readings: Everything You Should Know

There was a time when the only way to get a meeting with a psychic was to find one through the phone book or by word of mouth. Customers then had to visit in person to get a reading. This often necessitated long wait times before you could get an appointment, something that isn't the least bit compatible with getting the help you need when you really need it.

Fortunately, modern-day technology has changed all of that. There are now a number of different ways to get a psychic reading. In reality, you don't even have to leave the comfort of your own home in order to get one. Online psychic websites can provide guidance and support over the phone, via chat, text, email, and even video call.

Free Readings via Email

If you have a difficult time talking about the things that have you pacing the floor most nights, this may be the perfect solution for you. There are a number of services available (discussed above) that offer readings via email. When you use this method, you don't have to stumble over your words as you try to explain your deepest emotions.

You and the psychic never even see one another. It's all done through email, so it takes a lot of the stress out of the entire situation. If you're worried about whether or not a psychic can do an accurate reading via email, there's no need to be concerned. A gifted psychic can get the job done regardless of physical distance.

Furthermore, they don't need to verbally speak with you or see your face in order to conduct an accurate reading. Many of the services discussed above offer free minutes to new clients, meaning that you may be able to get an email reading free of charge.

Readings by Phone

If you're not entirely sure about the idea of doing a reading by email, you may want to consider having one done by phone. This allows customers to have all of the same benefits associated with any other reading.

The difference is that you don't have to leave the comfort of your own home in order to do it. It really is as simple as picking up the phone and talking to a psychic, often one that is custom-chosen to help you with the problem or question you are experiencing.

In addition, you aren't likely to be forced to wait for an appointment, as the most popular services often employ hundreds of psychics. This means you can get the help you need when you need it most as opposed to being forced to struggle with things on your own for weeks or even months.

Readings by Chat

There is little doubt that you have ventured onto a website and then been prompted to chat with a representative in order to get answers to your questions at the speed of a keystroke. Believe it or not, it is also possible to get advice and support that quickly when you need a psychic reading.

This is a prime example of how modern technology can help you in ways that you may never have even imagined just a few short years ago. It may also prove to be a good option for you if you don't really like the idea of talking on the phone. It's perfect for anyone who is unsure about getting a psychic reading in the first place.

It also works well for those who aren't comfortable talking to a stranger about their innermost feelings.

Video Readings

If you prefer something that resembles the more traditional psychic readings, you may be interested in having a reading done via video.

You can use the video camera on your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to participate in video readings with an experienced psychic. This feels much more like the more traditional readings and it gives customers an opportunity to actually see who you are talking to.

Don't Forget About Free Trial Readings

As previously mentioned, there are a number of services that provide free trial readings. It works like this:

You come to a particular service as a new client. Since you are new (or talking to a new psychic in some cases), you have the opportunity to get a predetermined number of minutes free of charge.

It's important to realize that the number of minutes you actually get for free will vary depending on the particular service that you are considering getting a reading with. You should also know that after the free trial, you will be required to pay the prescribed fee for the services you request.

This can be as reasonable as a dollar a minute or it can be as much as $20 per minute. Therefore, it's a good idea to make sure you go into things knowing exactly how much you should expect to spend. That way, there are no unpleasant surprises.

Free Psychic Readings Online: The Bottom Line

There are a number of options available that provide free psychic readings online. It comes down to deciding how you want to get a reading and how much you want to pay. Regardless, you should be able to find something that works well for you.

SOURCE psychicinsights.org