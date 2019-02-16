Free Remote Browser Service For Small Businesses Under Cyber Attack

WALNUT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote browser provider WEBGAP , today announced the launch of their free remote browser service for small businesses who are currently experiencing a cyber attack against their organization. The service is intended to provide cover for businesses who are being actively targeted by cyber-criminals and protect their employees from browser based attacks.

According to the recent Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, over the last two years, small businesses have become the top targets of cybercriminals and are beginning to suffer from cyber breaches more than large businesses. Another recent study by the National Cybersecurity Alliance indicates that 60% of small businesses hit by a cyber attack go out of business within the following six months. Both studies prompted WEBGAP to offer support and free services to small businesses who may be collapsing under the weight of such attacks.

WEBGAP CEO Guise Bule said today, "Most small businesses do not have a dedicated security professional or IT department and this is the problem because it leaves them vulnerable and relatively easy pickings for increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals. By offering small businesses a free remote browser service, we want to provide them with a temporary respite from browser based attacks, in a way that does not hurt them financially at a difficult time."

In order to qualify for the free remote browser service , small businesses must be under an active cyber attack and must first sign up to WEBGAP's remote browser service, before contacting WEBGAP to claim their free credits. Small businesses can qualify for between one months free service to 12 months free service depending on their individual circumstances.

About WEBGAP INC

WEBGAP INC is a browser isolation cybersecurity startup headquartered in Wyoming, USA and founded in 2018 by co-founders Jun Yang (CTO) and Guise Bule (CEO). Prior to forming WEBGAP the co-founders have spent the last decade building browser isolation platforms for the US federal government and are responsible for the world's first remote browser platform, built for the National Nuclear Security Administration at LLNL in 2009.

