Free Resource to Support Pre-K-2 Students Through Remote- and Pod-Based Education: Learning Pod Starter Pack

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The chaos and uncertainty of Back-to-School 2020 is causing great concern among parents and families, particularly those of the youngest learners. With documented learning gaps resulting from school shutdowns in the spring, many parents and caregivers are being forced into the role of home-based teacher or are setting up learning pods to supplement remote learning this fall. Learning Without Tears, a leading early childhood education company, today announced the availability of a free educational resources for families facing the challenges of teaching their kids at home or in small group learning pods.

"We know that families are most concerned about handwriting, and their ability to teach this crucial foundational skill to their children, with 54% of them saying it is their greatest concern," explained Terry Nealon, Learning Without Tears' CEO. "Learning Without Tears has been the go-to expert on handwriting instruction for decades. Through these Learning Pod Starter Packs, we are teaching parents, caregivers, tutors, and OT's how to teach, and giving them the tools to do so. Recognizing the importance of these building-blocks for learning, as well as the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic, we are providing this resource at no cost."

"In April, Learning Without Tears made the entirety of our digital learning portfolio available without charge, and more than 200,000 families used those resources to help their children learn," Mr. Nealon continued. "We know now that because of the shutdown, some of the youngest learners suffered significant learning gaps that could impact them for life. Closing those gaps is crucial as children go back to school, whether in-class, at home, or in learning pods. Teachers can download and print materials for families that don't have the ability to do so. Our proven and award-winning solution is a vital learning tool for families struggling with unequal or uneven educational support."

Foundational skills like handwriting often require direct instruction and can be difficult to teach remotely. Parents are important partners in ensuring a child's successful understanding of crucial writing skills. The Learning Pod Starter Packs give families the tools and instruction they need to ensure their children master these vital hands-on skills. .

In order to serve the greatest number of families possible, free Learning Pod Starter Packs and family resources are available in both English and Spanish. Additional free resources to support student learning all year long are available on company website.

Learning Without Tears' Learning Pod Starter Packs are available here at no charge.

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears is a leading early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning, from crucial readiness skills in Pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding and cursive. The elementary school-level programs benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, proven practices, and are used by millions of students around the world. LWT's professional development programs deliver early education expertise to thousands of teachers, tutors, and occupational therapists in the US and across the globe.

SOURCE Learning Without Tears

Related Links

lwtears.com

