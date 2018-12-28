Free Seminar on How To Succeed on International Dating conducted by European SME psychologist and matchmaker, Feb 1, in Miami - Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ForHimDatingLTD - Professional Matchmaking Services in Ukraine announces that its CEO Dr. Alex Pinto, aka the director and co-founder of the Ukrainian Matchmakers Alliance, will conduct a free public seminar on how to succeed dating abroad, next Friday, February 1, 2019, @ 6-9 PM

Hyatt Place Delray Beach, Miami, FL.

As a reliable matchmaker and dating coach based in Ukraine, he has all the answers to all the pertinent and nagging questions related with International and Online Dating. Also on hand will be some of his married American clients and Ukrainian women residing in the USA, to testify their experiences in firsthand.

SEMINAR MAIN TOPICS:



1 - Discuss valuable insights with other succeeded American men flying in from many other States to share with you live their testimonial.

2 - Meet dating industry professionals and special guests including couples that have successfully met and married.

3 - Acquire firsthand knowledge about Ukrainian women characteristics, ethnic and cultural differences necessary to succeed abroad.

4 - Learn tried and true methods to avoid dating scams and measure the individual potential to achieve international dating success.

5 - Comprehend the inherent financial requisites and availability necessary to succeed in a quest for a life-partner abroad.



ABOUT FOR HIM DATING



ForHimDating is a matchmaking services company, based in Malta with operating offices in Ukrainian cities, exclusively devoted to headhunt and screen female candidates to the male clientele, providing from and in-country tailored dating coaching and guidance, and complete logistic support, prior and during the international dating quest with after-trip follow-ups.



