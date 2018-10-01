Free Spirits Music Open Fall Semester, Giving Children and Women Opportunities to Follow Their Musical Passions

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Spirits Music is accepting Fall registration through October 15th, encouraging musical self-expression by training artists to be leaders, emphasizing breakthroughs in confidence building, and eliminate self-doubt through writing original music. The school boasts sold-out semesters, presents annual rock shows, and in 2018 became a record label for kids.

"We have forgotten our power. And there's nothing more important to me than people understanding how powerful they are," says Stephanie Carlin, founder of Free Spirits Music. "Music is an invaluable tool to harness that power and can be accessed by all those who open their minds and spirits."

Classes are 14 weeks long and held at Complete Music Studies, 227 St. Marks Ave, Prospect Heights, Brooklyn NY. Course options include:

Ages 4-6 "Mini Singer Songwriters" classes take place Saturdays at 10:15am , beginning 10/13. Class also takes place on Sundays at 11:30 am , beginning 10/14/2018.

In addition, Free Spirits Music encourages new opportunities for children and women of all ages:

The John Lennon® Real Love Project is a free songwriting and music workshop for those whose lives have been impacted by cancer. The program has been endorsed by Yoko Ono since 2015. Using John Lennon songs as inspiration, workshop participants learn to play guitar, compose their own songs, and sing their truth. In 2018, Theatre Within has provided ongoing workshops for 5-12 year-olds who have lost a parent to cancer, adult cancer survivors, and those undergoing treatment . Stephanie Carlin is the creator of the curriculum. She was also the Associate Producer of the Annual John Lennon Tribute for eight years, and it is the only Lennon tribute in North America endorsed by Yoko Ono .

"Helping to guide and inspire people on their journey toward realizing their dreams through music continues to inspire and feed our mission," adds Carlin.

Spring Semester classes begin February 2nd, 2019 - register now.

Contact: Stephanie Carlin, steph@freespiritsmusic.com

