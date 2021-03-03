Free Suicide Prevention Education Material to Reach Undergraduate and Graduate Students Pursuing Healthcare Degrees

BETHESDA, Md., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research shows that most mental health professionals are not adequately trained in suicide management and treatment. Consequently, individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors are not receiving effective care and are not encouraged to share their thoughts of suicide, even with their therapists. CAMS-care, an organization providing evidence-based, suicide-specific training to mental health professionals world-wide, announced today that it is offering free educational resources for those teaching undergraduate and graduate students pursuing majors and degrees related to healthcare.

"It's our mission to train the next generation of healthcare providers to be confident and competent when caring for those experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors," said Dave Jobes, the developer of the Collaborate Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS) and Professor at The Catholic University of America. "To achieve this mission, we recognize that those educating future healthcare providers play a pivotal role, and we want to support them in their efforts."

As people at risk for suicide interact with healthcare providers from various disciplines, the free educational resources created span topics in suicide prevention relevant for educating undergraduate and graduate students alike. "We are excited to provide this compelling curriculum to colleges and universities across the country," said Raymond Tucker, Senior CAMS-care consultant and Assistant Professor of Psychology at Louisiana State University. "The materials provide up-to-date information about suicide prevention as well as practical tools healthcare providers can use with their patients." The CAMS on Campus curriculum includes 17 short videos covering such topics as: suicide statistics and risk factors, evidence-based theories of why people die by suicide, an overview of evidence-based suicide risk assessment strategies, and clinical demonstrations of leaders in suicidology providing suicide-specific care. The videos are a mix of didactic presentations and a clinical demonstration designed to be incorporated into curriculum for either a classroom setting or used as assignments for students outside of class. Each video comes with a small library of evaluation and discussion questions to encourage engagement with the material and minimize instructor burden. CAMS-care is also offering a free consultation to educators to help them determine which materials are best suited for their students' needs. To learn more about these free materials and request a consultation, please visit the CAMS on Campus website.

CAMS-care is recognized world-wide for its unique, unscripted clinical demonstrations that bring viewers into the intimate, unpredictable clinical engagement between a provider and patient. The organization's goal is to provide the best training and consulting in evidence-based suicide-specific care so that a provider never again feels unprepared when working with a patient who is suicidal.

About CAMS-care

CAMS-care provides training and consultation related to the Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidology (CAMS) Framework, an evidence-based therapeutic framework for suicide-specific assessment and treatment of suicidal risk. The framework, developed by CAMS-care founder Dr. David A. Jobes, Ph.D., ABPP, emphasizes collaborating with the patient, intentionally using the patient's experience of being suicidal to inform a suicide-focused treatment plan as a "co-author." Research has shown that clinicians using the framework report greater confidence in their ability to effectively work with clients who are suicidal. CAMS-care is the only authorized source for CAMS training and consultation.

CAMS-care offers suicide assessment, intervention and treatment training , consulting , and resources . For more information, visit www.cams-care.com and contact:

