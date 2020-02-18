Free TaxAct Tool Helps Boost Tax Refunds, Savings that Could Build a $100,000 Retirement Nest Egg

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxAct is giving customers free access to a proprietary tax-analyzer that suggests how to get bigger refunds while adding to their retirement savings. The software tool, called My Tax Plan, is free to all online TaxAct filers, including those who use TaxAct Free Edition.

The free downloadable report from My Tax Plan provides access to expert-level tax knowledge and insights into often-overlooked strategies to pay less taxes.

Here's how it works: After a customer e-files, My Tax Plan analyzes this year's tax return and presents a customized list of tax-savings opportunities to increase next year's refund. Those same tax-smart choices also have the potential to help filers improve their overall financial health in several ways.

For example, if a typical filer contributes $1,000 to a traditional IRA, that not only allows them to make next year's refund over $200 better, but it's a step toward building a retirement fund of $100,000. That's assuming the filer makes the $1,000 contribution to a traditional IRA every year for 30 years at an average annual return of 7 percent. The power of tax-deferred compounding is real in this scenario, and My Tax Plan scans for a number of similar tax-savings possibilities.

"TaxAct is on a mission to help Americans recover more of the money they overpay in taxes. But it's not enough to just help them find all the credits and deductions available when they complete their returns," said Curtis Campbell, president of TaxAct. "We're taking things a step further by providing free guidance when it matters most and in a way that helps set filers up for future financial success. That time is after they file, because in our view, tax season doesn't end on April 15 – it's all year long."

To find more surprisingly legal ways to boost your tax refund or to start your return, visit www.taxact.com/taxplan.

About TaxAct®

TaxAct is the savvy tax-filing partner helping ambitious Americans work the tax code to their advantage. TaxAct's do-it-yourself digital and downloadable products help customers find every tax break they deserve by finding them credits and deductions they may have never known existed. The program is fast, easy, and affordable, ensuring customers can improve their financial lives and gain access to the same insider tips and closely guarded secrets the country's wealthiest individuals have known about all along. That might sound too good to be legal. But trust us. It is. It's surprisingly legal.

To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit www.taxact.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands) business, the No. 1 tax-focused broker-dealer, with $67 billion in total client assets as of September 30, 2019, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

