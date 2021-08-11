Free to Consumer Music App, TREBEL, to be Featured in Pioneering Streaming Series, "Going Public"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A fast-growing, free to consumer music app, TREBEL , will be featured on interactive streaming series, " Going Public ," joining a cast of promising startups. Giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at TREBEL'S journey developing a music service for billions of people who are not being served by the big music streaming players. The program will also allow audiences around the world to click-to-invest while they watch as the startup opens its public offering.

Launched in late 2018, TREBEL is the first licensed music service that enables users to get their favorite music for offline play at no cost. Catering to users who are unlikely to subscribe to premium paid music services, TREBEL provides 100 percent of its catalog at absolutely no cost, relying on a patented ad model to drive revenue. The startup has relationships in place with three of the largest record labels in the world - Sony Music, Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group - supplying a wide breadth of music to over three million listeners in North America.

‍"Nearly 90 percent of the world's 3.5 billion smartphone users do not pay for music, yet listening to music is one of the top 10 activities on mobile devices. Not only does this represent a huge untapped market for monetization, but also an opportunity to improve the listening experience for this massively underserved group," said Gary Mekikian of TREBEL. "'Going Public' is the perfect medium for us to convey our company message and ethos, while also inviting our most ardent users and fans to become investors."

Hosted by Wall Street maven Lauren Simmons, "Going Public" will follow the stories of multiple companies on their quest to reach the Nasdaq. Throughout the program's ten episodes, viewers will be able to witness the triumphs and challenges the featured entrepreneurs experience while on their journey. If viewers are inspired, they're able to click-to-invest in any featured company, while they watch. An opportunity previously reserved for wealthy family offices and venture capitalists.

"TREBEL might be considered a startup, but the app has struck a chord with users in North America, having recently surpassed Spotify as the number one app in Mexico's Google Play store in the free music category," said Darren Marble, series Co-Creator. "TREBEL is a dynamic voice in the industry and we are excited to feature them on 'Going Public,' providing audiences access to behind-the-scenes action."

"Going Public" will premiere on October 19, 2021, streaming on Entrepreneur.com. TREBEL will be seeking investment through a public offering under the Regulation A+ securities exemption. For updates on the show, visit goingpublic.com or join the conversation on Twitter at @goingpublic and Instagram at @goingpublic .

About "Going Public"

"Going Public" is a groundbreaking new unscripted fintech series that delivers interactive investment opportunities to audiences around the world. With the chance to gain ownership in the show's featured companies, viewers follow entrepreneurs on their journey as they strive to list their companies on Nasdaq. "Going Public" is produced by Emmy-nominated production studio INE Entertainment, whose credits include "MasterChef" and "The Biggest Loser." ROTH Capital Partners, a small-cap institutional investment banking firm, may, at their discretion, underwrite select Reg A+ IPOs in the series.

About TREBEL

TREBEL Music app launched in late 2018, driven by a mission to deliver an exceptional music listening experience to billions of people worldwide. By partnering with major brands and global music and media companies, TREBEL offers the first licensed music service that delivers on-demand and offline song play at no cost to the user. TREBEL believes that factors such as credit card access and subscription fatigue should not be limiting factors to listening and discovering new music, and aims to relieve those pain points through its service.

