Free to Learn Launches New Ad Calling Out Schools for Choosing Activism Over Academics

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Free to Learn Coalition launched a new hard-hitting ad during Sunday's Washington Football Team (WFT) season opener on ahead of the Loudoun County School Board meeting on Tuesday, September 14.

The new ad takes aim at Loudoun County leadership, highlighting the $500,000 used to develop a divisive curriculum promoted by political activists, and the efforts by county officials to silence any opposition to its political agenda. The six-figure ad buy is part of a multi-million dollar effort launched in June .

"Loudoun County Public School leadership has prioritized political activism above all else," said Alleigh Marré, President of Free to Learn. "We have seen targeted efforts to silence dissenting parents and push teachers into reporting their colleagues. This activist behavior by Loudoun County leaders will not be tolerated. Free to Learn will continue to shine a light on these harmful practices until Loudoun County leadership ceases its divisive, activist-driven efforts."

In addition to airing during the WFT game, the ads are airing on television in the DC-Maryland-Virginia area and will include digital efforts targeting every Loudoun County school. Free to Learn will also display a mobile billboard outside of the Loudoun County School Board meeting Tuesday.

Issues in Loudoun County are familiar to Marré and Free to Learn, who are following the issue and engaging with parents and teachers in Loudoun who do not want politics to infiltrate the classroom.

"At Free to Learn we are dedicated to ensuring that schools are focused on academics, not activism," said Marré. "We work together with parents and teachers to provide a platform, so their voices aren't marginalized or excluded when considering what's best for student outcomes. Anyone who is observing political ideologies driving school practices should reach out to us. We can help."

View the ad here.

To join share your story visit freetolearn.org , or click here .

The Free to Learn Coalition is a non-partisan organization established to support parents, caregivers, and community organizations in their advocacy for quality K-12 education. The coalition supports the basic principle that students should be Free to Learn: Free to ask questions, free to develop individual thoughts and opinions, free to think critically of ideas and concepts, and free to achieve.

SOURCE Free to Learn