Free TV Application is now streaming in Puerto Rico

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympusat, International, LLC., a world-class media company with a fast-growing multi-platform portfolio and specializing in production, distribution and commercialization of high-quality HD content for broadcast television, MVPDs and OTT platforms in the US Hispanic market and Latin America, announced that Free TV™, the ad-supported, app based on-demand video service, is now available in Puerto Rico on internet-connected devices through Google Play Store, Apple Store, via Web Browser (www.freetv.com), and mobile apps for Apple's iOS as well as Google's Android.

"It is with a great deal of excitement that we can now say that we are offering access to our world-class content to Puerto Rican audiences. Anyone with an internet-connected device will be able to view and enjoy our robust catalog of movies and exclusive offerings," said Olympusat International LLC's President Víctor Montilla. "At present, Free TV has gained over 3.7 million downloads and a monthly active user base of 1.1 million since its May debut. People from all over the world are streaming more video in months. At this unprecedented time in history where we are spending more time than ever at home, and consuming more entertainment online, it gives me great pleasure to say that Olympusat International, LLC now offers this service to Puerto Rico - for free."

This new launch offers Puerto Rican audiences access to a content library of top-rated multicultural productions from around the world, including between 800 and 1000 hours per month of content dubbed into Spanish, combined with 200 hours of content from Mexico, Spain, and the rest of Latin America.

Free TV began offering its service in Latin America in May 2020 and is available in 17 countries of the region: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Nicaragua, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Today, viewers in Puerto Rico using internet-connected computers, smartphones, and tablet devices will be able to watch, for free, some of the international super productions dubbed into Spanish as the following titles:

Atrápame Sí Puedes (Catch Me If You Can) sets the story up as a cat-and-mouse game between two FBI agents with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

A Toda Madre (The Guilt Trip) describes a sweet, funny, and charming mother-son road trip with Barbra Streisand and Seth Rogen.

Vuelo Nocturno (Red Eye) reveals how the terrorism an airplane comes from the person sitting beside you with Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy.

Free TV also adds several popular movies to its library, including Un Corazón Invencible (A Mighty Heart), Magnolia (Magnolia), Monstruoso(Cloverfield), Contigo Hasta El Fin (I Will Never Let You Go), Nada Es Eterno (Nothing Gold Can Stay), and Una Boda De Locos (Crazy Wedding).

Olympusat International, LLC is a world-class media company with a fast-growing multi-platform portfolio. We focus on production, distribution and commercialization of high-quality HD content for broadcast television, MVPDs and OTT platforms in the US Hispanic market and Latin America. The company is integrated by several teams of professionals with extensive digital media and distribution experience serving top players in the entertainment and media industries. The content initiatives are backed by a nearly 10,000 hours of exclusive and original titles including restored classics that are delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. Olympusat International, LLC is a is a division of Olympusat Holdings, Inc based in the United States.

