Free TV available on the Roku platform in Latin America

Olympusat International announced that Free TV™ is now available on the Roku platform in Latin America. Tweet this

The new distribution agreement offers Roku customers a free TV robust lineup of more than 5,000 hours of top-rated multicultural productions from around the world, including between 800 and 1000 hours per month of content dubbed into Spanish, combined with 200 hours of content from México, Spain, and the rest of Latin America.

Today, Roku's viewers are able to watch, for free, some of the international super productions dubbed into Spanish as the following titles:

Battle for Sevastopol: The action story of the most successful female sniper in history.

The Stronghold: The fantasy tale about a schoolboy, who goes a thousand years into the past through a mysterious portal.

The Red Queen: The mystery and drama chronicles of the famous USSR model known as the most beautiful Kremlin weapon.

Marcial Universe: A man is introduced to the art of cultivation and travels to improve his skills while he meets two women on his adventures and gets romantically entangled with them.

Red Eyes: A hotel manager on her way to her home is caught up in an assassination plot against one of her high-profile guests.

FreeTV is available to download for free on the Roku Channel Store in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Nicaragua, Panamá and Perú.

About Olympusat International, LLC:

Olympusat International, LLC is a world-class media company with a fast-growing multi-platform portfolio. We focus on production, distribution and commercialization of high-quality HD content for broadcast television, MVPDs and OTT platforms in the US Hispanic market and Latin America. The company is integrated by several teams of professionals with extensive digital media and distribution experience serving top players in the entertainment and media industries. The content initiatives are backed by nearly 10,000 hours of exclusive and original titles including restored classics that are delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. Olympusat International, LLC is a division of Olympusat Holdings, Inc based in the United States.

For more about Olympusat visit Olympusat.com.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc.

Olympusat - Media Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

[email protected]

SOURCE Olympusat International, LLC

Related Links

http://www.olympusat.com

