Free Virtual Tamarkoz® Meditation and Relaxation Sessions for the Youth on World Children's Day

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Children's Day, M.T.O. Tamarkoz Association invites you to join the first annual Instagram Live event designed to provide children and young adults access to meditation and relaxation techniques they can utilize in any given situation. These free Tamarkoz sessions will also be available on Facebook for a week after the event.

These eight live sessions will be conducted in six languages including English (8AM, 1PM, and 8PM PST) and are part of a global initiative that offers FREE daily Tamarkoz meditation & relaxation programs that have benefited thousands of adults and children alike during the COVID-19 Crisis.

In addition to constant limitations imposed on schooling during the current pandemic, many children have also witnessed their parents lose their businesses and/or jobs. Further still, children and adolescents are under the constant stress of lockdown, which has brought about a sense of fear and anxiety with potential long term mental health implications. Thus, starting this annual Tamarkoz program seems more appropriate than ever for MTO Tamarkoz Association , a nonprofit 501(c)(3), run fully by volunteers.

"As a teenager, it's hard to maintain self love and confidence. At the same time, the amount of schoolwork and stress of remote learning due to COVID-19 made me unmotivated and anxious. Since I was overthinking so much, I also became sleep deprived. However, I started building up the motivation to do Tamarkoz, even if it was only for a few minutes. After I got used to doing it every night, I started to realize how much better I've been sleeping. I used to wake up feeling so tired and unmotivated, but now I wake up and I am excited to start my day." (Janaa B. age 13, 8th Grade).

Tamarkoz® is rooted in the 1400-year-old practice of Sufi Meditation. It is a heart focused meditation and relaxation method, which includes deep breathing techniques, mind relaxation, gentle stretches and movement/balancing exercises, guided visualization and deep relaxation. Scientific research shows that the Tamarkoz® method significantly decreases perceived stress while significantly increasing positive emotions. In addition, the techniques used in Tamarkoz have been shown to relieve both psychological and physiological tensions, improve cognitive processes, enhance sleep, reduce pain, and increase creativity.

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/tamarkozapp/ or https://www.facebook.com/TamarkozApp/ or www.tamarkozapp.com .

